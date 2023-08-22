Continuing its upward streak, the Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show exceeded the previous year’s fundraising total donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa, raising $501,000 Aug. 12 at the Iowa State Fair.
Including this year’s donations, the Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show has raised almost $5.5 million since the event’s inception in 1983, according to a news release from the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association. All money raised benefits the three independent Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa, located in Des Moines, Iowa City and Sioux City. These three houses have served over 55,000 families from all 50 states and 62 foreign countries.
Winners in four categories were recognized in the show ring — Community Hero, Grand Champion Showman, People’s Choice, and Judge’s Grand Champion. This year’s event hosted 24 sponsored steers, shown by their youth exhibitor and a local celebrity.
Will Vlasek from Cedar Rapids and Colbie Fevold of Gladbrook were both honored with the Community Hero Award for collecting non-perishable donations, pop tabs and sharing information about the event on social media. Will was sponsored by Eastern Iowa Ronald McDonald House and Quad Cities McDonald’s and showed with celebrity Rebecca Kopelman, a meteorologist from KGAN. Colbie was sponsored by Iowa Premium and showed with the 2022 Tama County Fair Queen Kaylynn Murty.
The showmanship contest was judged by Dan Loy, who recently retired from the Iowa State Beef Center. He commented that showmanship is a partnership between the steer, the youth exhibitor, and the celebrity. He awarded Emma Wayson of Mount Auburn, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, and Junior the steer with Grand Champion Showman. They were sponsored by Benton County Cattlemen and Local Supporters.
A fan favorite, the People’s Choice Award, gives the audience and team supporters a voice in the competition. Show emcees Bob Quinn with WHO Radio and Duane Murley with KWMT AM 540, worked through the steers and had the crowd on their feet and cheering loud for their favorite. In the end, it was the 2022 Iowa State Fair Queen, Mary Ann Fox, and her youth partner, Taylor Quade from Charles City, along with her steer, Max, that took the award home. Mary Ann, Taylor, and Max were sponsored by Friends of Floyd County.
Finally, the most prestigious award of the show, the Judge’s Grand Champion, was selected. Brad Pellett from Atlantic, Iowa judged the stellar lineup of steers and showman.
Celebrity Blake Boldon, Franklin P Johnson director of the Drake Relays and senior associate athletic director at Drake University, and his youth partner, Tyson Mohr from Ladora, received the honor. Batman, the winning steer, along with Blake and Tyson, were sponsored by Dee Zee, Inc.
Following the show, a live auction was conducted to raise funds through the sale of each steer and some additional value-added items donated by industry supporters and celebrities.
For a list of sponsors, youth exhibitors, steers, celebrities, donors/buyers, and funds raised by each, visit bit.ly/3sjZaFi.