Related to this story

Most Popular

Lessons from the hay field

Lessons from the hay field

"He saw the idle tractors and stopped in to let us know – kind of harshly, to be honest – that unless we had been hired at the Reptile Gardens…

Milk margins hit basement

Milk margins hit basement

For the month of June the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency reported a milk margin of $3.65 per hundredweight more than fee…

Back Roads from Wisconsin’s Past

Back Roads from Wisconsin’s Past

CAMP COCHRANE, Wis. – When JB Bremer sees a need in his community, he tries his best to fill it. Having spent his life driving past the lonely…