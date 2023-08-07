Intense summer heat and continued dry conditions are plaguing fields across the Corn Belt. Seventy-three percent of 284 ag retailers in the United States recently surveyed by Brevant seeds ranked drought toughness as the No. 1 crop challenge this season.
With drought impacting many areas, retailers are on high alert to help their farmer customers overcome anticipated weed and disease obstacles.
“Now is the time to focus on what you can control to preserve yield potential against drought’s adverse effects,” said Ashley Bergthold, area business development manager for Brevant seeds, a corn and soybean brand from Corteva Agriscience. “For many corn and soybean farmers, it’s critical to prioritize postemergence herbicide and fungicide applications to manage late-season yield-robbers.”
According to the survey, retailers are excited about trying new products, attending field days and using new technology this season. However, 80% of respondents are most looking forward to helping customers achieve their yield goals despite tough growing conditions. Here’s what should be top of mind to propel crops to harvest:
1. Seed decisions — As farmers review this season’s seed performance and plan for 2024, consider seed traits that can help reduce the risk of drought stress on crops. That preparation starts with choosing the right seed for each unique field. Tyler Schultes, business unit leader at Landus, recommends selecting products with locally proven agronomic and yield performance.
“With retailers offering so many brands, it’s easy, but not ideal, to generate a one-size-fits-all approach to seed decisions,” Schultes said. “Brevant seeds does a great job zeroing in on each specific area. Whether I have a location in northern or southern Iowa, the Brevant seeds team works alongside our account lead to identify the best fit for farmers’ individual acres.”
2. Herbicide strategies — In the survey, retailers noted that managing diseases and weeds is among the top three most influential topics they discuss with customers during the growing season.
“Retailers offer a deep pool of resources at the farmgate to mitigate weed and disease pressure,” Bergthold said. “From day one at planting, farmers rely on their retailer for whole-acre solutions, from advice on seed and crop protection to custom application and digital services.”
3. Tar spot and fungicides — Tar spot is a growing concern as it spreads across the Corn Belt. More than one-quarter of retailers report tar spot is the most prevalent agronomy issue of the year. Fungicide applications, which primarily happen during the summer, help farmers manage tar spot to protect yield potential. Fortunately, farmers have their retailer and Brevant seeds team to help select corn hybrids with genetic resistance and plan for in-season management.
“Not only does the Brevant seeds team want to be a partner with us, but they put in the time to understand the grower as well,” Schultes said.