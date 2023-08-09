Central Valley Ag (CVA) cooperative is planning to build a new grain shuttle facility and agronomy plant in north central Kansas, a strategic location for its member-owners in Courtland and surrounding communities.
“We strive to live each day by our mission statement, ‘embracing the cooperative spirit to deliver value to our members,’ and in order to do this successfully, we know we need to not only invest in facilities that serve the farmer of today, but also the farmer of tomorrow,” said Brent Reichmuth, SVP Operations at CVA. “By CVA investing in the new Courtland Hub Facility, we are ensuring that we will be able to serve the producers of north central Kansas both today and for many years to come.”
Located in Republic County at the intersection of Highway 36 and Highway 199, the facility, known as the Courtland Hub Facility, will allow for a high-speed shuttle loader on a loop track with access to rail on the BNSF Railroad. Upon completion, on-site storage will be approximately 5.5 million bushels.
The fully automated grain storage facility will include industry-leading technology, onsite grading lab for state testing, and the latest safety features making it a safer environment for employees, farmers, and community members.
In addition, the greenfield site will include a 3.5-million-gallon liquid fertilizer plant with a chemical and seed warehouse. The liquid fertilizer plant will be capable of receiving tons by rail or truck.
“As the board of directors for CVA, we continue to strategically look for ways to position the cooperative and our member-owners for the needs of tomorrow. The addition of the Courtland Hub Facility will do just that,” said Luke Carlson, CVA Board Chairman. “This facility will allow us to get access to the best markets for grain as well as enhance our supply chain on liquid fertilizer to meet our member-owners’ needs.”
Construction of all phases of the project are to start this fall with intentions of the agronomy plant to be completed by spring 2025 and the grain shuttle facility to be completed by summer 2025.
“There is much work to be done, but once completed, the new Courtland Hub Facility will be key towards ensuring the success of the employees and producers well into the future,” said Reichmuth.