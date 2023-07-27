According to U.S. Department of Agriculture’s July World Agriculture Supply and Demand Estimates, Brazil will likely export more corn than the United States, both in the current marketing year (MY) and upcoming MY 2023-24. However, a new white paperfrom the National Corn Growers Association suggests this trend may not necessarily continue.
The white paper identifies U.S. superior infrastructure as being one reason for optimism about future U.S. corn exports. Currently, 60% of grain is transported by truck in Brazil, which is slightly lower than the analogous U.S. share. However, Brazil has only 25% of the roadway miles found in the United States (despite Brazil’s being 87% the size of the United States). Additionally, only 12% of Brazil’s roads are paved, compared to nearly 70% of U.S. roads.
Another challenge for Brazil is that its storage capacity has not kept pace with rising grain production, leading to an estimated 4-billion-bushel shortfall of capacity this year.
Port of Milwaukee opens grain export facility
On July 18, a new grain export facility opened at the Port of Milwaukee. The new intermodal transload facility, operated by The DeLong Co., is expected mainly to move distillers’ dried grains with solubles (DDGS), but it will also ship soybeans, corn, and other grains.
The facility will move DDGS and grain received by truck or rail (on either the Union Pacific or Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railroads) to handysize bulk vessels for international export through the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway system.
The new facility has a storage capacity of 45,000 metric tons (1.7 million bushels) and a load rate of 6,000 metric tons per day, with a rail track capacity of 100 hopper cars.
Up to now, a significant portion of DDGS produced by Wisconsin’s nine ethanol plants have been trucked to Chicago for container shipment. By providing a new DDGS export opportunity in Wisconsin, the Port of Milwaukee estimates that the new facility will eliminate 1,600 truck trips annually.
The new facility also has the potential to serve ethanol plants in Iowa and Minnesota.
Diesel price surges by 9.9 cents
After no change in the diesel price the previous week, for the week ending July 24, the U.S. average diesel fuel price rose 9.9 cents per gallon to $3.905 per gallon.
People are also reading…
This is the largest week-to-week increase since October 2022.
The rise in diesel price was responding to the crude oil price’s recent rise to $83.64 per gallon (the highest since April 19), as oil exports from Russia have declined over the past monthand, from Saudi Arabia, for the last few months(according to the data, which is available only through May).
The average diesel price is still 136.3 cents below the same week last year. The largest increases were in the Gulf Coast (13.4 cents) and the Lower Atlantic region (11.4 cents).
Panama canal limits vessel transits amid persistent low water
Effective July 30, the Panama Canal will allow transits of only 32 vessels per day, 10 vessels through the Neopanamax locks and 22 vessels through the Panamax locks, according to the Panama Canal Authority.
Although below the long-term daily average of 35-36 transits, the reduced number will resemble the canal’s average of the last two months.
In June, the canal had announced new draft restrictions affecting both the Neopanamax and Panamax locks. However, after the region received much-needed rain, the new draft restrictions were postponedindefinitely. Because of the rain, the current restriction of 44 feet for the Neopanamax locks stayed in place, and the Panamax locks continued their normal draft level of 39.5 feet.
There is no word yet from the Panama Canal Authority on what the next change to draft restrictions will be or when the Neopanamax locks’ normal draft level of 50 feet may be resumed. Water levels in Gatún Lake, the water source for the Canal, are currently at 79.3 feet, which is 7% below the prior five-year average and near record lows.
Grain inspections increase from previous week
For the week ending July 20, total inspections of grain (corn, wheat, and soybeans) for export from all major U.S. export regions were 0.980 million metric tons (mmt), up 14% from the previous week, down 41% from last year, and down 48% from the three-year average.
From the previous week, inspections for soybeans rose 77% and, for wheat, rose 31%. Despite increasing 540% in the Pacific Northwest and 29% in the Atlantic, inspections were down in the Mississippi Gulf, Great L akes, and Interior port regions.
Week-to-week inspections of grain for the Texas Gulf, however, remained unchanged.
Inspections of grain during the last four weeks were significantly down from last year and the three-year average.