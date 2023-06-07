Farmbrite offers a comprehensive farm business management software built for diverse crop and livestock operations.

“We are different from otherfarm software programs because we have both livestock and crops as options for what you can track in Farmbrite, and then also we have tracking with more than one type of livestock,” said Janine Russell, co-owner of Farmbrite with her husband, Ian, and a small farmer in Boulder, Colo.

Russell said she and her husband had technology backgrounds when they decided to become sheep farmers near Boulder.

“We started out with sheep and our farm has evolved over the years and our business has definitely taken us away from focusing on our farm,” Russell said. “Our Farmbrite customers want us to be working with them instead, but we do sell locally a little bit.”

The Russells sold wool in the past. More recently, they started an herb farm.

“With both farming and ranching, it has definitely given us a different perspective on things,” she added. “I have members of my own family that were dairy farmers and so that has always interested me.”

Farmbrite came out of the need for the Russells to have a software program that tracked multiple things on their own farm and provided them with better records.

Russell explained Farmbrite is an easy to use, cost-effective, complete farm management system to help diverse farmers and ranchers be more organized, sustainable, and successful.

The software offers a complete and holistic set of tools to more efficiently plan, manage, track, report and sell online, from seed to sale, and keeps farmers on task around their operations.

“We conducted research by finding out what farmers need and what other farmers have asked for and built that into the software program, so they can just utilize that out of the gate,” she said.

Some of the tasks that can be accomplished with the software:

• Plan and manage crop and livestock production

• Keep records

• Manage tasks and work orders

• Record production notes

• Track treatments and amendments

• Monitor soil health and yield metrics

• Understand and analyze production data and financials

• Simplify compliance reporting

• Market and sell online

“We can help a soybean farmer keep track of all of the daily tasks and see the big picture, and then we can also help those with livestock operations,” she said. “All the pieces work together, so your tasks that you might have for your cattle operation, you know, can remind your farm hand to go check something out or you can geolocate something.”

The task management section provides a schedule of what will be going on around the farm or ranch.

“The software program has a task management section. You can have a schedule with reminders that pop up for specific pieces, equipment maintenance, fixing a fence or reminders to either harvest or add fertilizer or other tasks at specific times,” Russell said.

The software is designed to be versatile because farms and ranches are different depending on your state or the type of animals being raised, or crops grown.

“My client here in Colorado is much different from Oregon or back East, so we give that versatility to the farmer/customers,” Russell said.

The software allows the user to customize the management to whatever kind of operation he has.

In addition, Farmbrite offers a free trial to help beginning farmers and gives the software free to those who grow local food for food deserts.

“We want to help those who are growing local food,” she said. “We are passionate about agriculture and have thousands of customers that have used the software worldwide.”

For more on the software, see https://www.farmbrite.com.