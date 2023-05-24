USDA is looking at expanding small and mid-sized ag food and supply chains across the country, such as local meat, fruit, and vegetable processing businesses.

Every region in the country will have a regional food business center and the 12 organizations that were selected to lead efforts in their region will share in the $400 million in funding.

The MiNKota Regional Food Business Center will be the center in North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota, and the North Dakota Farmers Union was selected to lead that center. Its partners will be the Minnesota Farmers Union and the South Dakota Farmers Union.

“We’ve been awarded a center. We will get a share of the funding to run the MiNKota Regional Food Business Center, but we don’t know yet what that might look like,” said Mark Watne, president of North Dakota Farmers Union, noting that the regional food centers won’t be “brick and mortar” establishments.

Farmers Union will be holding educational programs and bringing various groups together to work together on trying to develop more local processing, more local food concepts, and more local food supply chains.

“It is a pretty huge effort. It’s got a lot of players with a lot of information and a lot of abilities to help farmers, ranchers, and food business folks access new markets while navigating federal, state, and local resources,” he said. “Our primary focus will be developing critical infrastructure for small and mid-sized livestock processing, fruit and vegetable processing, warehouse space and storage options.”

Watne pointed out that the pandemic exposed some weaknesses within food delivery and supply chain systems.

“We learned there are some challenges with logistics when we’re reliant on distant time delivery systems or massive delivery systems that have struggles that can disrupt the supply chain,” Watne said.

The regional center will educate how farmers and ranchers can be competitive and find different and/or niche marketing centers.

“There is nothing worse than starting a new business and not having it work. We want to see these local food systems be very competitive by developing marketing channels and building a customer base, along with production, so they can be successful,” he said.

During the pandemic, there were a lot of empty shelves, and the supply chain didn’t always work.

“I think this will create opportunities for people to produce more locally, for people to buy more locally, and to try and get a little bigger mechanisms of logistics to be able to supply consumers if there are periods of time when our ‘just-in-time’ delivery system can’t function,” he said.

Farmers Union has already been working to develop smaller local meat processing facilities.

“We need to find niche markets for products that we don’t grow traditionally, or we need to take some of the products we grow and market, prepare, or add some value to them, such as livestock,” he said.

In another example, Watne would like to see farmers growing, milling, and packaging flax or wheat from their farm and being successful with marketing their product to new or niche markets.

“We will bring these groups together to get everybody trained, so when they go out and start marketing, farmers see that they’re speaking the same language and we are all getting the same information as best as we can,” he said. “It’s really a strong connection and a strong coalition that we are building between centers for the benefit of local farmers and ranchers.”

The regional center is an important step towards building local and regional demand for products, as well as expanding food processing capacity.

“It’s not as simple as, ‘Okay, now I’m going to process meat, and I’m going into the marketplace and I’m going to make money.’ You still have to be competitive, develop your marketing channels and build a customer base,” Watne concluded.