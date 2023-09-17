WEST FARGO, N.D. – As the first day of the Big Iron Farm Show kicked off on Tuesday, Sept. 12, the Red River Farm Network presented a Market Outlook Seminar for attendees to enjoy. Panelists for the discussion included Betsy Jensen of Northland Farm Business Management; Bret Oelke of Innovus Agra; and Jerry Gulke of the Gulke Group.

USDA released their World Agriculture Supply and Demands Estimates (WASDE) report earlier that morning, leading to the panelists offering their reaction to the report to start the discussion.

“I would expect that the planted acres are fairly accurate, but I question whether the harvested acres will be that accurate,” Oelke said. “We’ve seen some really disappointing corn silage yields, which means they’ve had to utilize more acres to make livestock feed compared to what they would have in the past. I think they’re a little overly optimistic.”

Jensen agreed with Oelke’s assessment, while also expressing her excitement over the released wheat numbers.

“It was really reassuring to see,” she said. “We’ve had a pretty bad basis and our spread between Minneapolis and Chicago is really wide, so there was a lot of things to be nervous about with wheat, and I was really reassured by the numbers today. World stocks are surprisingly tight for wheat and today was kind of a wake-up call that we’re okay on stocks.”

Oelke then shifted the conversation to crop insurance, and how the report released that morning increased the probability of larger crop insurance checks being paid out compared to before.

“Maybe not necessarily with wheat, because I believe most people had a reasonably good wheat crop, but we have some areas where we have average to below average corn and soybean yields, and if we’re $1 to $1.25 lower from our harvest price, we’re going to have some significant crop insurance checks that are going to come into play,” he explained.

Adding on to the topic of crop insurance, Jensen encouraged farmers to look into investing in a Supplemental Coverage Option (SCO) insurance policy. SCO is a county-level crop insurance option that provides additional coverage for a portion of a producer’s underlying crop insurance policy deductible.

“I’m not a crop insurance agent, but next year I would encourage everyone to look at an SCO insurance coverage policy,” she said. “I do like SCO. I took it on our own farm. It’s a painful bill to see, but it does give me broader coverage. I know you can over-insure yourself, but SCO is something that’s going to pay when the county has a poor crop or if the price goes down. This year we could see some very large payouts from those policies.”

When it comes to marketing this year’s crop, Jensen said it depends on which commodity you’re looking to sell.

“With soybeans right now, the carrying charge is minimal,” she said. “It’s not terrible to sell soybeans at harvest. But selling wheat today? That’s kind of the end of the world. You’re going to get 70-80 cents more for March delivery today because of the futures and improvement in the basis, so if you can find somewhere to put wheat, you absolutely have to store it. With corn, it’s kind of the same thing. I know interest rates have gone up, but I think it’s about a 35-40 cent carry, so that’s going to cover your costs.”

Interest rates have been a hot topic of conversation in 2023, and the panelists were asked how interest rates were impacting the decisions made this fall by farmers.

“I’d say they’re not because nobody has seen them yet,” Jensen said. “I feel like farmers don’t have a good handle on what their interest rates are. They’re going to be surprised when I go to their farm and we do some tax planning and I say, ‘What’s you’re accrued interest on your line of credit?’ Then we look it up and they fall off their chair. I think that’s what’s going to happen.

“We haven’t physically written out a check for those higher interest rates yet. Until that happens, I don’t know if farmers will appreciate how much higher they are,” she added.

Oelke added to that line of thinking, as he addressed the topic.

“Farmers have pushed ahead enough income and prepaid enough expenses that nobody’s going broke this year,” he said. “As we start to see credit expand – we’re going to try to manage our taxes because we don’t want to pay Uncle Sam anything – we’re going to use more of that operating line of credit before the first of the year so we can take advantage of some tax management strategies. Now I have an increasing volume of capital that I’m needing and I’m probably paying twice what I was three years ago for operating line interest rates.

“That’s going to be the wake-up call for a lot of folks. You start looking at $40-$50 per acre of interest costs for short and intermediate term credit, and now all of a sudden that becomes a lot bigger number or higher percentage of our overall cost of production,” Oelke continued. “Money has been pushed ahead and now that we’re at these considerably lower price levels and higher interest costs with higher capital investments, that’s going to shift and we’ll start to see more challenges with financial management.”

Shifting focus to the war between Russia and Ukraine, the panelists were asked why the war isn’t having a huge impact on U.S. markets, and Gulke pointed to overall global production.

“Two years ago, Ukraine produced 33 million metric tons of wheat, and last year they produced 21 million. Russia in the meantime went from 75 million metric tons to 92 million. That’s 17 million more while Ukraine produced 12 million less. So Russia produced more than Ukraine lost,” Gulke said.

“The market’s whole job is to try and discover a prices commensurate with the supply and the perceived demand you currently have or may have down the road. The demand was never there to sustain those higher prices we had. When this issue is eventually resolved, and I think it will be, then we’ll have another problem, as we’ll be adding even more production,” he added.