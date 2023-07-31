DICKINSON, N.D. – At the finish of agronomy field days this summer, a groundbreaking was held for the $2.2 million agricultural research lab/shop to be constructed at NDSU’s Dickinson Research Extension Center (DREC).

North Dakota legislators who pushed the funding through the State Legislature, NDSU officials, and DREC Director Chris Augustin threw shovels of soil in the air as they were gathered in front of the new building site.

Augustin said the 75- by 100-foot laboratory was funded during the 2021 special legislative session, with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds being used as an innovative method to fund the building. It is being built and designed by North Dakota companies.

“It is a very exciting time here – this is an investment in agriculture for southwest North Dakota. This new lab would not be possible without the support of our local legislators, commodity organizations, and farmers and ranchers we serve,” Augustin told producers and others gathered for DREC agronomy field days.

Augustin pointed out the laboratory would help with the safety and retainment of their current staff and would increase output.

Additionally, DREC is searching for an Extension agronomist, as Ryan Buetow left for another position. The fact that the lab would have the latest technologies and would be climate controlled would help attract a new agronomist.

“We were fortunate enough that during the regular legislative session this year that a research agronomist has been funded for our center, and we are starting that search process. This new lab is going to really help with the recruitment of that person,” he added.

Greg Lardy, NDSU vice president of agricultural affairs, who grew up on a southwestern North Dakota farm, said the building would help with research that supported the progressive producers in the region.

“These buildings and the infrastructure that’s here to help support research drives the solutions that our farmers and ranchers are going to adopt in this region,” Lardy said. “And this afternoon, you’re hearing about things like soybean production and our breeding program. These buildings help move those along. They help us recruit top-quality scientists and keep them here and retain them.”

David Cook, NDSU president, returned for the second year in a row to attend DREC field days and be part of the groundbreaking.

“This is my second trip to DREC. I was here a year ago and I was blown away just by all of it. I mean first-class professional, beautiful community engagement. Kudos to the leadership here – Chris, for what you’ve done, and Dr. Lardy, just over and over delivering for the agriculture community across the state and certainly here today,” Cook said.

The currently small agronomy lab was built long ago when air conditioning and heating were not always included in facilities. When DREC scientists prepared their agronomy trials in the past during the cold winters, they have had to choose afternoons that were relatively warm. Additionally, in the summer, they needed to process grain samples early in the morning to stay cool.

“My first summer here, we had staff showing up at 4 a.m. in August trying to process our seed samples,” he said. “And I asked them, ‘Why are you doing that?’ And they said, ‘It gets so hot in there. We need to come into work early in the morning to get our eight hours in before the heat gets too bad.’ Then, I find out we don’t have heat in there, as well.”

Augustin said they collaborate with the NDSU Animal Science Department on cattle genetics, and the lab would “improve safety and allow us to better handle and prepare collected blood samples for analysis.”

In addition, cleaning and drying space for forage and grain samples will increase and the enhanced drying system will be more efficient and would improve analysis.

Former Sen. Rich Wardner, Rep. Vicky Steiner, and House Majority Leader Rep. Mike Lefor were also at the groundbreaking.

Rep. Steiner called Augustin a couple of years ago, telling him funding was available and asked him if he wanted a lab built.

“You haven’t always had the best working conditions, which is one of the things that I explained in the special session to other legislators. If there are federal dollars for maintenance, what we should do is invest them long-term for different parts of the state. And this was a really critical need,” Steiner said. “Chris was really knowledgeable. He really helped me educate the legislators.”

Sen. Wardner partnered with Steiner to convince their fellow legislators that the need was a reality.

“We had a hard time convincing some of our colleagues in the legislature that this was a cost-efficient bid. We have a very high-priced specialized combine that needs to be put away under wraps. This is going to make quite a difference and it’s going to be right here on this site where they can work on it and make it last a whole lot longer,” Wardner said. “I am also happy for southwest North Dakota. It's going to be a big deal to the producers of southwest North Dakota.”