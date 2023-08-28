WEST FARGO, N.D. – Educational programs have always been an important part of the Big Iron Farm Show, and this year will be no different as there are several educational opportunities for those attending the show.

The following is a summary of this year’s Big Iron educational events:

NDSU Extension exhibits

Producers and others will have an opportunity to learn about agricultural safety, stress and mental health for farmers and ranchers, and a new program in Precision Agriculture Technology and Management during the Big Iron Farm Show in West Fargo, N.D., Sept. 12-14.

NDSU Extension personnel will have exhibits at the east end of the Hartl Ag Building. In addition, Extension agents and specialists will be available to answer questions about crop and livestock production and other rural topics.

“This is an opportunity for people to stop by to view the displays, ask questions, provide input or just visit,” said Ken Hellevang, NDSU Extension agricultural engineer.

Agriculture ranks among the most hazardous industries. Farmers are at very high risk for fatal and nonfatal injuries; and farming is one of the few industries in which family members (who often share the work and live on the premises) are also at risk for fatal and non-fatal injuries. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports a rate of 23 work-related deaths per 100,000 workers in the agricultural industry. That is seven times higher than the national average for workers. Two-thirds of deaths in the agriculture industry occurred to workers 55 years of age and older. Fall harvest time can be one of the busiest and most dangerous seasons of the year for the agriculture industry.

Grain entrapment is one of the major hazards related to grain farming. People will have an opportunity to measure their “pull” in a tug of war with grain entrapment. A person buried to the waist in grain requires a force equivalent to their own body weight plus about 600 pounds to extract them. If you could pull with that amount of force, what would be the effect on the body? Proper grain entrapment rescue procedures will be shown along with other grain safety guidance.

Many injuries occur when equipment starts automatically or when someone turns it on not knowing that someone is in danger. This can be prevented using a process called Lockout/Tagout. A lock is placed on the switch and only the person working on the equipment has a key. The potential for equipment entanglements has increased with system automation. Lockout/Tagout equipment will be displayed at the booth.

Another aspect of the exhibit will focus on resources available to help producers survive the many challenges they face that make farming a stressful occupation. A team of people will be available to discuss resources and methods of appropriately dealing with the stress.

Red River Farm Network ‘Issues and Events Center’

The always popular Red River Farm Network “Issues and Events Center” will again be featured this year. The following is the Issues and Events Center schedule:

Tuesday, Sept. 12

• 10:30 a.m., “Laws, Taxes, Regulations: The Impact on Rural America” – Roger McEowen, Washburn University School of Law

• 11:30 a.m., “Using Crop Insurance as a Marketing Tool” – AgCountry Farm Credit Services

• 1:30 p.m., “Market Outlook Seminar” – Betsy Jensen, Northland Farm Business Management; Jerry Gulke, Gulke Group; and Bret Oelke, Innovus Agra

• 2:30 p.m., “Have We Peaked? The Latest in the Land Market – Farmers National Company

• 3:30 p.m., “Defending the Legacy: Financial Planning Strategies for Tax, Legal, Risk and Wealth” – Marissa D. Nehlsen, Freedom Financial Group

Wednesday, Sept. 13

• 10:30 a.m., “The Fertilizer Market: Where is it Going” – Josh Linville, StoneX

• 11:30 a.m., “How Today’s Prices Impact Your Succession and Retirement Plan” – AgCountry Farm Credit Services

• 1:30 p.m., “Market Outlook Seminar” – Bryan Doherty, Total Farm Marketing; Kristi Van Ahn-Kjeseth, Van Ahn and Company

• 2:30 p.m., “Have We Peaked? The Latest in the Land Market – Farmers National Company

• 3:30 p.m., “Defending the Legacy: Financial Planning Strategies for Tax, Legal, Risk and Wealth” – Marissa D. Nehlsen, Freedom Financial Group

Thursday, Sept. 14

• 10:30 a.m., “Weather Outlook” – USDA Meteorologist Brad Rippey

• 11:30 a.m., “Data-Driven Decisions: MP and Crop Insurance Analyzer Tool to Maximize Risk Mitigation” – AgCountry Farm Credit Services

• 1:30 p.m., “Market Outlook Seminar” – Randy Martinson, Martinson Ag Risk Management; Allisson Thompson, The Money Farm; and Randy Zimmerman, West Central Ag Services

• 2:30 p.m., “Defending the Legacy: Financial Planning Strategies for Tax, Legal, Risk and Wealth” – Marissa D. Nehlsen, Freedom Financial Group

Health education

Want to run a quick check-up on your health? Health screening services will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day of the Big Iron show, Sept. 12-14, at the Health and Safety Center on the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo.

So farmers and ranchers can learn more about their own health, Big Iron partners with North Dakota Living to provide health information and preventive screenings in a convenient location.

Big Iron visitors are encouraged to participate. These simple screenings are an inexpensive way to catch any health risks and steer someone toward a more comprehensive visit with a physician.

Check the latest Big Iron schedule of events for the most up-to-date information on the many educational events at this year’s Big Iron Farm Show.

