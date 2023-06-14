CARRINGTON, N.D. – With the sun high in the sky on Saturday, June 3, Tysen Rosenau was busy custom planting corn in the VanBedaf Dairy’s fields.

Several warm days in a row allowed the Rosenaus to complete planting for 2023, but Tysen needed to finish planting corn for his neighboring dairy before the LegenDairy Open House on June 4.

“It is warm for sure. I’m planting at the dairy today. They have their big open house tomorrow, so I’m going to try to get this all wrapped up,” Tysen said, explaining the dairy has an open house every couple of years or so for the community.

The Rosenaus finished planting at their farm in a little over two weeks. They were surprised planting went so well after a slow beginning due to the cool, wet spring.

Once the weather warmed up consistently, planting proceeded quicker than expected.

“We went from nothing to done in about 16 days,” he said.

They began planting corn and soybeans about a day apart, and lucky enough, Tysen had a guy that was able to run the air drill for the soybeans “pretty hard” to help get everything in.

While they usually use the corn planter for both corn and beans, it didn’t work that way for the Rosenaus this year. Since they planted a lot of acres of corn and needed to get everything in in a timely manner, they used the air drill for the soybeans and natto beans.

“In a normal year, we would switch the planter over to beans, but since everything went at once, we just didn’t have the time. The planter was never shut down long enough to do that this year,” he said.

The soybeans were fertilized last fall, so all they needed to do this year with the beans was plant and spray.

Out in their farm fields, the crops are already coming up hardy.

“The corn sure is growing fast. It is in the V3-V4 stage, which is pretty good for two weeks out,” Tysen said, adding he would not be surprised if the corn grew waist high by the Fourth of July. “If we keep this up the way it’s looking now, yeah, I wouldn’t put it past that.”

Tysen noted that they were down on corn acres this year and “left some corn in the box.”

At the start of planting, there were a few wet spots in some fields, so Tysen chose the driest fields to plant first.

“After that, we were able to just keep plugging away at some decent looking fields and kept that corn planter going. Within the fields, we didn’t have a ton of prevent plant, but small bits here and there,” he said. They were able to go back to those wet spots and plant them later.

Equipment has held up well this planting season, although Tysen had some problems with the corn planter on June 2.

“I had a box get some water in it, so we were fighting electrical issues. But we got it up and running,” he said. “I’ve been pretty happy with how few breakdowns we have had this year. The preventive maintenance we did this winter really paid off.”

Tysen was glad to have moisture in the topsoil when they started planting this year. He didn’t have to be concerned this year about the seeds germinating and getting a good stand.

“It was so different from the drought of 2021 when we wondered how deep we would have to go to find moisture,” Tysen said. “That year, I think we were in the 80s (bushels per acre) on corn, so not great. We were 100 or 80-90 bushels off of what I would expect in a normal year.”

But in 2021, the Rosenaus were more concerned about their neighbors, who had cattle and were very low on feed/hay that year.

“We had cattle guys that didn't have enough feed, so we were willing to help them out. We actually fired the corn choppers up and started chopping areas of fields,” he said.

Now, the Rosenaus will be turning to spraying and trying to work around windy days to finish spraying.

“In the midst of planting corn, we were battling that 5-6 days of strong winds, and so I was trying to spray pre-emergent at night. After planting all day, I would go out and spray a couple loads out at night, then wake up early, spray a couple loads in the morning, and then get back to the planter for our pre-emergent pass on soybeans,” Tysen said.

In spite of the windy days, the Rosenaus made sure to finish spraying pre-emergent so the weeds wouldn’t get out of hand. Fortunately, by the end of planting, the wind finally died down enough to spray.

“Luckily, we had a couple days there towards the end when we were without wind, but we had beans popping out of the ground five days after planting, so it didn’t really give us any time to mess around. We had to get that pre-emergent down,” he said.

Now that the pre-emergent is sprayed on all the beans, Tysen will be able to start spraying an early post-emergent on the corn.

Over the last couple of weeks, the Rosenau farm fields have received some light showers, totaling about .6 inches over several days.

“In in the last four or five days, we’ve had these little about quarter-inch showers where 2-3 hours later, you’re out there planting again,” Tysen said. “But just north of me, they’ve had 2 inches in the last three days, so the rain has been really hit and miss.”