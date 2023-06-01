EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. – In May, the crew at K & D Krueger Farms worked hard to get the crops planted in a timely fashion.
They had planted all their wheat, 40 percent of their corn, and 32 percent of their soybeans, by May 22 – the day of Matt Krueger’s report.
They intended to plant corn steady through May 25 – the final planting date for federal crop insurance. Eighteen counties in northwest Minnesota are eligible for prevented planting payments after that date.
For the rest of Minnesota, the final planting date for corn is May 31.
“That is tough for this year – it puts our window even tighter than most realize, but that date coincides with the potential for a first frost date in September,” Matt said. Sept. 18 is the average first frost date in Polk County, he added – just 116 days after May 25.
The Kruegers plant 78-86-day CRM corn with good success. The 78-day hybrids can yield 160 bushels per acre as a field-wide average. The 82-day hybrids have field averages as high as 195 bushels per acre.
“We have some awesome early products,” he said, adding they waited for their corn ground to get ready. “We don’t want to push the soil at all. You only have one shot to do this right, and corn is finicky about soil conditions – so we give that the best case to set up for the most success.”
It took a while for the corn ground to get ready in 2023. Plentiful snow was slow to melt. The region received just 0.1-inch rain in mid-May, so that helped soils dry out.
Earlier, when the cornfields weren’t ready to plant, the Kruegers switched to planting soybeans. They plant 007-05 (0.07-0.5) maturities. The final planting date for soybeans is June 10.
It takes about two hours for one person to switch from corn to soybeans and vice versa with the new John Deere DB 66 36-row, 22-inch high-speed planter.
People are also reading…
Due to the accuracy of high-speed moving parts, the seed bowls (no longer seed plates) must be adjusted each time they are put back into the planter.
The nice aspect of the planter is Matt can turn the main fan off on the last pass of a field. He runs out the seed until he gets alerts that the rows aren’t planting fully. Then he uses the clean out feature on the planter that turns the meters on and dumps less than a cup of seed on the soil.
With a new tractor and planter, there are bound to be a few nuances to figure out, but the John Deere dealership in Grand Forks has been great about sending out technicians.
“One row was acting a little different from the others,” he said. “I called the technician, and he was out here within 45 minutes looking at that unit’s performance while riding along. We did a couple of changes to the planter bar pitch, and we think we did what we could for now.
“The correct fix would be moving the main pin on the cylinders, but that requires a lot more work and downtime. So this is a temporary fix that will get us through planting,” he added.
The Kruegers hired two employees, but one employee left the first week. Matt has one opening for a farm employee. To help with planting, Matt’s mom, Debbie, ran the tractor with tillage equipment. Two retired gentlemen were trading back and forth to run the trucks for the spreader.
Matt’s wife, Amanda, also stepped up to complete jobs around the farm that Matt normally handles. Kevin kept everything rolling along.
“We are not working as fast as we would normally, but we are covering ground and making strides, so I’m okay with that,” he said.
With the end of May in sight, Matt and Amanda’s two older children were finishing up the school year. Everyone is hoping they can take a vacation later this summer to Matt’s Mom’s family in northeast Indiana. They are also farmers.
The Kruegers received some graduation open house invitations from seniors that worked at Valley Corn Maize in the past. It was bittersweet to realize their former employees were graduating.
“It’s fun to see some of our past staff graduate, but they probably are not coming back to work at the corn maze this fall unless they are attending one of our local colleges,” Matt concluded.