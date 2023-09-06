CARRINGTON, N.D. – Soybeans and corn were progressing to maturity on the Tysen and Markie Rosenau farm as September approached.

The weather was foggy during the last week of August, with heavy dew in the mornings and the temperatures staying cool, ranging from the 60s to mid-70s.

“It has really been foggy here. We had less than a quarter-mile of visibility at the farm this morning,” said Tysen on Aug. 26.

The Rosenaus’ crops finally received some moisture on Aug. 20 and again on Aug. 24, which was very welcomed at the farm.

“We got about three-tenths on Sunday and a half-inch on Thursday,” he said, adding that the much-needed moisture really helped brighten up the corn and soybeans.

The Rosenaus are pleased with the growth of their main crops, so far.

“The corn and soybeans are looking really good. We have some earlier-maturity beans that are starting to mature out that we had put in early, and we are within a month of harvest on them. It should be a nice crop,” Tysen said.

Their longer-maturing soybeans are green and thriving.

“We have some other beans that are not turning. They are getting to the R5 stage, so we have a little ways to go with them, but they look good,” he added.

Tysen sprayed for aphids on his soybeans and natto beans, and the applications have helped cut down on the numbers.

“We sprayed a little bit for aphids and then we were just monitoring hard. We sprayed some and didn’t have to spray some others, and we also sprayed a few borders,” he said. “The aphids were probably in every field. Whether they are gone or not, it’s just a matter of the heaviness of the infestation.”

Their various maturity day corn is also growing well and some of the early corn is starting to dry down.

“Some of the early 80-day corn we were in this last week was denting and the milk lines moved about 25 percent down the kernel. The 89-day corn is still filling,” he said.

The Rosenaus have several maturities of corn: 81, 84, 86, 87, 88 and the longest maturity is the 89-day corn.

“Some of the earlier corn is starting to dry down a little bit, but some of our later day stuff is still pretty green and looks pretty healthy,” Tysen said. “It is looking like it should be a nice crop.”

Tysen desiccated the spring wheat a couple of weeks ago to help it dry down. While the Rosenaus planned to begin wheat harvest on Monday, Aug. 21, it was postponed due to the rain.

“It put a bit of a stop to the wheat harvest, but that’s just fine for us. We don’t have nearly as much wheat as we do other crops, so I’ll take stopping wheat harvest to give the beans and corn some water,” he said.

On the home front, Tysen and Markie’s two older kids, Ember and Brayden, are enjoying school.

“The kids are in school and everything is good,” Tysen said.

The North Dakota Utilization Council is taking a break from meetings and work while its producers/board members take time for harvest, grain handling. and storage.

“Because with harvest and everything, we slow down here a little bit now and we’ll start back towards the end of November, January, and February,” he concluded.