CARRINGTON, N.D. – Planting season was full speed ahead at the Rosenau family farm in mid-May, as Tysen Rosenau has been busy pulling the corn planter that he updated over the winter with his John Deere tractor down the rows planting into the clay loam soils.

“We are really going strong today,” Tysen said on May 19. He and his farming team began planting on Wednesday, May 17, which is a few days before they thought they would be in the fields, and one day earlier than last year. “Last week, we were just kind of flowing steady, trying to wait for things to dry up.”

Rain showers swept through the eastern region of the state during the first half of May. The Rosenau farm caught 3.5 inches during the earlier rain event, and 1.5 inches about a week ago, which kept them out of some fields for a little while. Some nice, sunny days have settled in now after a one-day cold snap, and soil temperatures have been warming up.

“Our soil temperatures have been good. We’re at 8 inches down, close to 60 degrees these nice days, so I imagine everything will go in the ground pretty quickly,” he said.

They have chosen the fields that are driest and ready to go first to plant into and are finishing up spreading urea in other fields.

“We have been picking and choosing a few fields that are the best to get into. I’m kind of caught up right now – we have 450 acres of corn in and 250 acres of nattos and soybeans in,” Tysen said. “We got all the tillage going trying to dry the fields out and there’s more dry fertilizer going in today to get ready for the planter.”

For spring wheat, they are using AP Murdock from Agri-Pro, which is known for good yield and protein. The soybeans they planted in mid-May are Pioneer 0.9 maturity, and the nattos are the variety selected by the company that buys them.

“We have nattos in the drill still, and we will keep the one compartment completely cleaned out until we are done with them,” he said. Being non-GMO, the nattos need to be separated out.

Spraying will be the “tricky part” for Tysen, who handles both planting and spraying. For herbicide applications, Tysen will be using Authority Assist and Roundup pre-emergent.

“I run the corn planter, but I also run the sprayer, so I'll have somebody come run the planter for a few hours while I go spray pre-emergent on the soybeans,” he said. “Starting tomorrow (May 20), is actually when I’ll start spraying.”

Tysen said weeds that tend to crop up in their fields include kochia and some of the other grasses.

“For our natto beans, we tend to usually cultivate the field first so that we’re starting clean, because we are limited in what we can apply,” he added.

It normally takes two full weeks from when the Rosenau team starts going full speed in the planter until they are finished planting.

“It usually takes a couple of weeks by the time we’re all done with everything, and typically we’re waiting for a couple fields or something towards the end of the year,” Tysen said.

The Rosenaus try to plant all the crops back-to-back – corn, wheat, soybeans and natto beans – although they might start and stop in some fields when they have other jobs to complete. In order to do that in a timely fashion, they rise early as the sun and operate as late into the evening as possible.

“We’re usually trying to get out the door and get the wheels turning by 5:30 or 6 a.m., and then we try to push until midnight,” he said.

Tysen or his wife, Markie, will cook something the night before for supper and Tysen will pack some of the leftovers for his lunch in the tractor. He will bring his lunch, plenty of water, and coffee.

“I try to not eat too much junk food, so we cook whatever and then pack it. All these tractors these days have fridges in them, so you can keep everything cold,” he said.

Some years, the Rosenaus run a second shift if timing requires it, as the tractors have good lighting.

As for planting progress, Tysen is optimistic about where they are with planting.

“It has been slow, but we were looking at it as if it was going to be a pretty hard-pressed spring to plant, but then the rain kind of slowed us up and really made us sit on our hands and wait for this ground to dry back up so we’re not muddying in the crop,” he said. “Muddying it in just doesn’t work in the soil. You regret it all year. So you’re better off waiting an extra week if you can, and getting it in a week later, but in good conditions.”