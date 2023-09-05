WILTON, N.D. – Jen and James Meyer expected the end of August to be the start of the harvest “big push” that lasts from the end of summer through fall. They had hoped to have durum harvest finished by the end of the month, but storms have continued to push through the region, pushing back combining.

“We moved all our machines to one of our durum fields. We checked the moisture percentage of the durum and it was at 22.8 percent, which is way too high,” said Jen on Aug. 26. “Even with our aeration bins, that is still too high.”

James desiccated the durum earlier in August so it could dry down quicker. They would like their durum to be at 16.5 percent moisture when it is combined, which is the optimal moisture for cutting durum.

“Combining durum at 17 percent moisture is fine if that is what you begin with, because the moisture goes down during the day,” Jen said. “Drying depends on the weather with the moisture, and then obviously, if you’re putting drier durum in with it, you can move it around, which we have done before. It does help a lot.”

The high moisture is the result of some unusual August weather with storms, fog, and cooler temperatures.

“We have had fog almost every day this week,” she said. They have received rain every time a storm came through, including on Aug. 24 when their farm fields received a third of an inch.

The forecast is calling for a few days of warmer temperatures and some sunshine, so that should help the durum dry down further.

The machines the Meyers have moved to the durum field include an 8230 Case IH combine with a 40-foot MacDon header, as well as a 9250 four-wheel drive tractor with a grain cart, trucks, and two semi-trucks with trailers.

“We have been slowly moving stuff as we have fixed and put stuff together and fueled it up. Then we would move to the next piece of equipment,” Jen said.

James has been trying to combine 100 acres when he finds an area dry enough, even though there are some spots that are still green and have weed pressure.

Last year, James hit a rock while cutting durum and damaged the header drum.

“We almost thought we had to replace the drum entirely, but luckily it was just a couple of spots that we needed to basically hammer out,” Jen said.

When they start full-scale combining, Jen will operate the combine while James runs the grain cart. He will then dump the grain into the semi-trailer and drive it to the bin.

“When James is not around, I can empty the grain myself into the trucks at the end of the field,” Jen said.

She is pleased with the durum crop and feels it has a lot of potential to be a nice-yielding crop.

“It’s looking like a really good crop. I want to say it looks like it could yield about 60 bushels per acre,” she estimated.

Out in the Meyer farm fields, the corn, both the silage and grain, and the soybeans look good.

“The soybeans look great. They’re still green. Ours is later-maturing than our neighbors’ soybeans,” Jen said. “The corn also looks awesome. I don’t want to make anyone feel bad, but this year we’ve got great corn – both the silage and grain corn.”

Jen said they do have two cobs on some of the corn, and they don’t know if the second cob will fill on the way.

“We are really pleased with how our crops are turning out so far this year,” she added.

Jen wants other soybean growers in central and western North Dakota to know the Department of Agriculture is beginning to follow through on taking soil samples to check for soybean cyst nematode. They are coming on to Jen’s farm soon and will be calling other soybean growers to take soil samples. Jen said it is important to check so that growers can be prepared.

“They just want to check people’s fields to see, so we are going to be part of the survey this year. Hopefully, there will farmers in every county that will have samples taken,” she said.

Jen was re-elected to the North Dakota Soybean Council in June, representing soybean farmers in District 12, which consists of 21 counties.

Jen is also the president of the North Dakota Cooperative Director’s Association, vice president of Farmers Union Oil of Wilton, and active with the North Dakota Farmers Union. She has a degree in criminal justice from Minot State University.

On the home front, Jasmine started third grade this year and is very active at school in soccer and after school in Girl Scouts.