WILTON, N.D. – Being busy for a farmer is nothing new, but diversified farmers like Jen and James Meyer stay really busy during the middle of summer. As the Meyers are haying hundreds of bales and moving their cow herd, they are also scouting their crops for weeds and diseases and preparing for durum harvest in a couple of weeks.

The Meyers were able to get away for a few days for a relative’s military academy graduation in Spearfish, S.D. They held the ceremony at Mount Rushmore.

“We got rain Friday (July 28) morning, so it timed out just perfect.That’s really the big reason why we went to the graduation, because if it wouldn’t have rained, we wouldn’t have gone because we are only halfway done haying,” Jen said.

The farm has received a few light rain showers over the past couple of months, enough to keep the crops from “drought,” she added.

“We’ve gotten a few showers here and there – no big storms. Maybe like a tenth of an inch, but nothing huge, just light rain showers here and there,” she said.

The Meyers’ soybean and corn crops are developing well out in their farm fields, with the corn tasseling and the soybeans flowering. Because they are indeterminant soybeans, they will continue to grow, and their recent application of herbicide worked well on the beans.

“With the soybeans, the Liberty application worked almost instantaneously. All the pigeon grass we had is gone,” Jen said.

Their durum was pushed to maturity by the high heat at the beginning of July, but temperatures were lower through the rest of the month, ranging from the high 60s to low 80s, yet surprisingly humid.

With haying, Jen said they have cut more than 300 acres of hay, baling more than 500 bales. She has been enjoying her new tractor, with air ride seats and nice air conditioning – and more range.

“With this newer tractor, I have more ranges and speed, so I can really hone in on my exact speed and my exact RPMs,” Jen said.

In addition to haying, the Meyers are preparing equipment for durum harvest. Jen said harvest will likely start in a couple weeks.

“We're trying to hay as fast as we can to get as much hay cut and baled as possible. But we’re going to have to stop haying in a couple of weeks and get ready for durum harvest, because the durum is starting to change color. The beards are turning, but there’s still a lot of green in there,” Jen said.

The Meyers need to repair the drum on their MacDon header before they can start cutting.

“I ordered parts and those should be here in a week, so we’re going to have to stop haying and get ready for durum harvest,” she said.

On their way to Spearfish, Jen said she spotted one producer in a combine cutting wheat in southwestern North Dakota.

“I think they just went and tried cutting – doing a test for harvest. But then you feel like you are on the clock when you see one person combining,” she said. “Then it kind of makes you feel like, ‘Oh, you have to get out there and start cutting.’”

Jen is glad they changed to a MacDon flex draper header from a flex header.

“We used to have a flex header that we could put into rigid or straight mode and we have a flex draper header now. We set it up for straight cutting grains and have it in the flex mode for beans to straight cut,” she said.

Jen did not realize how much difference a draper header would make until they borrowed their neighbor’s draper header when they helped them cut some flax one year.

“I thought, ‘Oh, this is nice for flax, but we don't do flax,’” she said.

After some custom combining, Jen realized it would also be a nice header for soybeans and other crops, so they bought a MacDon header and have been happy with it.

On the home front, Jasmine has been enjoying her summer. She went to volleyball camp to learn how to play volleyball, and she loves playing soccer.

“Jasmine went to soccer camp earlier this spring and in August, she is going to soccer club at Washburn. They have games and go to a couple of away games,” Jen said. “She wants to be a goalie.”