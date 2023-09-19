WILTON, N.D. – In between rain showers and foggy, smoky weather, the Meyers were able to finish durum harvest and haying for the year.

Jen Meyer, who farms with her husband, James, said they finished cutting durum on Sunday, Sept. 4, the day before Labor Day, when it rained at the farm and around the region.

“We just finished cutting our durum the day before it rained,” Jen said on Sept. 8. “We were really pleased with the results. The past drought years really take a toll on a person, and this year, we finally got a good crop. The hailed-on durum was nice enough to harvest, too, although it was about half the yield as the non-hailed-out durum.”

They received rain at the farm on Sept. 5, as well as on Sept. 8, and have experienced consistently foggy conditions with temperatures in the 70s.

“It has been foggy every morning since Labor Day and smoky. The smoke from wildfires far away has been awful. We’ve been coughing and getting sick from the smoke,” she said.

The Meyers had to adjust to a new system with a different brand of combine than they had before. They had some breakdowns, which slowed down harvest.

“We actually had to have service come out here. There was a clutch that runs the whole cleaning system that went out and then we also had a chain break,” she said.

They are also custom combining wheat for their neighbors and “have a little bit left to do.”

They hoped to finish cutting wheat, but it rained and kept them out of the field.

“I started at 1 p.m. and combined until 5:30 p.m., so I got some acres done at least,” she said.

Meanwhile, out in their farm fields, the corn is looking great and is just starting to dry down and dent.

The soybeans were pushed to maturity after the days of hot weather in August. They have filled pods and are already drying down.

“Those 90-degree days pushed the soybeans hard, so there are a lot of soybeans that are starting to drop leaves and dry down,” she said. “Our beans are hanging on a little bit better than our neighbors, and we still have yellow leaves.”

Last year, the Meyers’ soybeans were hailed out, so they are looking forward to bean harvest this year.

“James thinks harvest will start in two weeks, but I am thinking three weeks. It just depends on the temperatures. If it is cool, it will take longer,” Jen said.

Soon custom choppers will be coming to chop their silage corn.

The Meyers were finally able to finish mowing and baling alfalfa hay, and Jen said the last little bit of haying alfalfa was difficult to complete.

“That was hard – that last little bit of haying. We had so many foggy days that I didn’t have the moisture low enough to put the bales up properly. And the alfalfa was actually growing up through the already cut, downed alfalfa, so I knew I needed to get it done soon,” Jen said.

The Meyers cut their alfalfa with a mower, and rake it in nice rows before it gets too dry.

“If it gets too dry, then all the leaves just fall off when you rake,” she said.

With all the timely rains this year, the Meyers were able to get two cuttings off the alfalfa hay fields. They cut and baled their first cutting of alfalfa in mid-June.

“It is really dependent on the variety because our neighbors start cutting their alfalfa in early June,” she said.

In drought years, they only get one cutting of alfalfa. With grass hay, it is always one cutting.

“We finally got it baled. The second cutting wasn’t as good as the first cutting was, but something is better than nothing,” she said, with a laugh.

Jen said they are going to take the truck that has the commodity trailer on it, switch to the hay trailer, and haul as much hay home as they can until they’re back to doing harvest.

On the home front, James has been coaching Jasmine’s soccer team.

“They had a Thursday soccer game in Beulah. It’s just a friendly game. It’s not about keeping score; it is about fun, practicing, and enjoying the game,” Jen said.