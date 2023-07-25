WILTON, N.D. – Spraying, haying, and turning out bulls are underway at the Meyer farm as summer continues full steam ahead. With the timely rains the Meyers’ farm fields have received, the crops are doing well and looking "good."

“Everything looks good. Our corn is taller than our daughter, Jasmine, and our durum and soybeans look great,” said Jen Meyer on Friday, Jul 14.

Their first cutting of alfalfa hay is cut and baled, and they recently started cutting some grass hay from their neighbor.

“We had a few problems with our baler. A lot of stuff broke in one shot. First the belt broke and then 20 bales later, the shaft broke,” she said. “We spent a good three or four hours just in driving to get parts.”

Jen is learning to drive the baler, which is slightly different than the others she has driven in the past. After the alfalfa, she and James baled 100 bales of grass hay.

“It is going to be like 1,500 bales before we're done,” Jen said.

The Meyers were also spraying in between haying.

“We were out spraying for a bit today (Jul 14). Then, we thought we would cut do another hay field that we had, but we talked to the neighbor, and he said, ‘There’s no way you’re going to cut south,’” said Jen, who added it was another windy day in North Dakota, which makes it tough for producers who need to spray and hay. “If the wind is too strong, the hay will just blow away from you, which makes it harder to cut. Sometimes you cut over it.”

The Meyers sprayed the corn earlier in the week and were trying to finish spraying their durum again Friday. In addition, they needed to do another pass on the soybean fields.

“We were spraying another pass on the durum because of the scab risk, and it had just headed out,” Jen said.

They were applying Miravis Ace fungicide to prevent fungal diseases tank-mixed with Grizzly herbicide to take care of grasshoppers. While many farmers in the state have reported hoppers in their fields this year, Jen said her mother-in-law, who lives 10 miles away, has none.

While spraying, James noticed yellow foxtail in some of the durum, which wasn’t covered by the herbicide they were using.

“We are going to have to be changing our tactics for next year. I won’t be putting wheat on durum or durum on durum, but I will probably put something on the field that is Roundup Ready next year on the field anyway,” she said. “It was nice to have my options open for that field and now, we don’t.”

They also applied a fungicide and herbicide on the soybeans.

“We planted a Liberty trait soybean this season, so we applied Liberty, Cleanse, and Delta Gold for insecticide. Our agronomist wanted us to be able to use Liberty because of the great results it has had on kochia,” she said.

Jen, who is the first woman on the North Dakota Soybean Council, talked about Soybean Cyst Nematode (SCN). She said she had a call from someone in Minnesota about taking soil samples.

“They are actually trying to get people to take soil samples to see if SCN is in their soil. They are conducting a surveillance of soybean fields, because it is in the Red River Valley. It is just a matter of time before it moves farther west,” Jen said. “They're going to hopefully come out soon to the western areas, and maybe I will do a bit of a crop tour with them. We have a lot of soybeans in our area.”

Jen said they would take a couple of soil samples to see if it is prevailing in the area or find out if there is even any in the soil.

Meanwhile, before her mom, Sue, went home from visiting them, she watched the Meyers semen test their bulls.

“After we tested the bulls, we sent them out to pasture with the cows,” Jen concluded.