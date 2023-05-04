EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. – A lifelong learner, Matt Krueger is always looking for ways to farm smarter.
Now, readers of Farm & Ranch Guide can follow along with this 32-year-old farmer during the 2023 growing season.
Matt farms with his parents, Kevin and Debbie, as well as his wife, Amanda, in Polk County. He and Amanda have four children: Lane, Tellan, Connor and Sadie.
Their crops include corn, soybeans, wheat and sunflowers. Their farm earned second place in the National Wheat Contest in the 2022 dryland spring wheat division. Their verified WestBred 9590 yield was 113.51 bushels per acre – the top yield in Minnesota.
“We got a trip out of it (to Commodity Classic),” he said. “WestBred took our seed retailer too, which got him excited about what we should try this year.”
Besides crop farming with K&D Krueger Farms, Matt is involved in several other enterprises that he will talk about this summer.
He and Amanda have their own farm, Krueger Heritage Farm. The young couple began renting their own farmland three years ago.
Another enterprise is Red River Custom Ag, which is focused on commercial dry fertilizer spreading and custom spraying crop inputs for farmer/neighbors.
They've also purchased a sub-surface tiling machine this spring and plan to start using it this fall on their own farmland. As they become more familiar with the equipment and process, they hope to offer tiling to neighbors.
The Kruegers developed Valley Corn Maize – a 15-acre corn maze and agro-tourism destination just one mile east of East Grand Forks. Owned and operated by the Kruegers and Shane and Sarah Pilon, Valley Corn Maize opens in mid-September – Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays: 1-6 p.m.
Matt has another enterprise, Volatility Edge Agri-Management, in partnership with Brent Barker. That company offers hedging and commodity brokering services, as well as consulting to farmers.
Matt earned his bachelor’s degree from University of Minnesota, Crookston, and is completing his master’s degree at Kansas State University. His thesis focuses on tiling the flat, flat ground of the Red River Valley.
With less than 0.5 percent slope for three miles around the farm, it takes extra engineering to drain away the water from beneath the topsoil. Plastic tile pipe is trenched in the ground at depths ranging from 3-7 feet and lift pumps are used to move water up and into ditches, he said.
Tiling fits in well with Matt’s interests as the Kruegers have been innovators for at least three generations.
Matt’s grandparents, Leon and Arlene Krueger, experimented with many edible dry bean varieties. They decided ultimately to raise pinto beans.
Initially, there wasn’t edible bean equipment, so Leon built his own.
“He made his own knifer using disc blades,” Matt said.
Once manufacturers started coming out several years later with knives that would run under the soil, Leon used manufactured equipment to make a wider bean cutter.
People are also reading…
He also used two seven-bottom plows to build a 14-bottom unit. The bigger plow saved time and labor.
“My grandpa, Leon, had a close relationship with Mel Johnson, who collaborated to make equipment bigger, faster, and better,” he said. “I heard numerous stories how they built something from nothing or modified a unit to make it useful for something else.”
Matt’s dad, Kevin, is a skilled woodworker and innovator. For instance, Kevin and his brother, Richard, along with Leon, tried raising 80 acres of transplanted sugarbeets for one season. They built a greenhouse and seeded enough sugarbeets for the field. The challenge was the sugarbeets became “stringy” in the warm greenhouse and didn’t respond well to cooler temperatures once they were transplanted.
“It had some amazing merit to it, but the project was scratched,” he said. “My dad wishes they had tried it again, knowing what they learned that first year.”
Kevin, Richard, Leon and employee Bob Jerik kept making equipment bigger – they bought a 24-row rotary hoe and turned it into a 48-row model.
Other innovations included using Variable Rate Technology since 1995. They used the 48-row rotary hoe as the “marking unit” to help make lines for their planters to follow as they only had one tractor with GPS in the late 1990s.
The Kruegers also converted components on their fleet of 8820 John Deere combines to gently handle the harvested edible beans. They engineered a mobile belt conveyor to move the beans from the combines to the trucks.
Matt’s innovation was the Valley Corn Maize, but Kevin has supported the project 110 percent.
“My dad has been the man behind getting buildings and structures at the corn maze,” Matt said. “Every activity that needed a structure, my dad has built.”
Looking for early May startup
The spring of 2023 will be remembered for very little frost in the ground, but cold air temperatures and snow in late April.
“Fields are mostly melted off, but we're just waiting for the ditches to open up from the snowpack and get the water flowing to the Red River,” he said. “I'm still optimistic for a startup around May 8, but we will see what happens.”
Matt said the 2022 planting season started on May 20 – and the crop yields were good. That gives him hope for the 2023 growing season, even though it may already feel late.
“We are dry in our soils, and I wouldn't mind getting the snow fully off and then get some rains to replenish the soils, and then rains after we get the crops in the ground,” he said.
Seed and chemical deliveries to the farm continued.
K&D Krueger Farms is taking applications for farm employees, and Matt hopes to be able to say they’ve hired some people soon.
With the difficulty of finding employees, the Kruegers invested in a new John Deere DB 66 36-row, 22-inch high-speed planter and John Deere 9R 540 tractor with wide tires to pull it through mostly no-till fields.
“I have some decent leads (for employees) that I hope will turn into something for us,” he said. “I keep reminding myself that ‘God's got this,’ and I'm at peace knowing that. If we don't manage to find the help we need, we will just do things the best we can but maybe a just a little slower pace than we are used to.
“I’m just asking God to continue his blessings on us during all of it as well,” he concluded.
Thanks to Matthew and everyone at K&D Krueger Farms for sharing the story of their 2023 growing season. We hope it is a rewarding year!