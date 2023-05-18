EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. – At K & D Krueger Farms, the first two weeks of May were dedicated to last-minute equipment details and planting when possible.
Three hundred acres of wheat were planted on May 5, with another 100 acres ready to seed to wheat.
Krueger Farms received 0.75-inch of rain on May 6-7. Almost another inch of rain fell May 8-9, with more rain forecasted for the weekend.
“We might be able to start again this afternoon (May 10), but probably tomorrow (May 11) is more realistic,” Matt Krueger said.
The Kruegers plant wheat with an air seeder and corn or soybeans with a row crop planter.
The equipment doesn’t just start up and run itself. There were hours and hours of prep work.
“We invested about $30,000 into our air seeder this winter with new meter housings on the cart and then new discs, seed boots, and springs on the drill,” Matt said. “The project took nearly five days and was truly the modern-day version of torture – anyone who has replaced those on an 1890 John Deere drill knows!”
People are also reading…
For corn and soybeans, their new high-speed John Deere DB 66 features a 66-foot toolbar with 36 rows on 22-inch spacing. Matt said the new planter was working well with great assistance from their local John Deere dealer and team in Grand Forks.
The Kruegers worked quickly on their support equipment, too – the seed tender, fertilizer truck, tillage tools, pumps and more.
“We are working through our short window from when winter finally ended to now in full planting mode,” he said.
Earlier this year, Matt’s brother, Ben, accepted a different job. He’s still coming out to the farm to answer questions and help. With Ben’s departure from full-time farming, Matt needed to hire employees.
It took some work to find qualified candidates, but he conducted interviews and hired employees to fill three positions. Two new employees started at the farm on May 8. The third employee was expected to start soon after.
“We’ll be getting them caught up to speed on how we operate and hopefully getting everyone into a groove for a successful planting season,” he said. “We are looking at H-2A labor for the fall months to operate our semis to keep the grain moving,” he said.
Following weekend rain, Matt expected to be planting again on May 10. Things were drying out well, but there was also great soil moisture to get the crop started. If soil conditions are good, the Kruegers have no issue with planting soybeans before corn. They’ve gotten good yields planting soybeans as early as possible.
By May 15, he hoped all the wheat was planted, and 30-40 percent of either the corn or the soybeans.
“Perhaps we’ll have some soybeans in the ground, too,” he concluded.