EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. – June is generally Minnesota’s wettest month, but that has not been the case in recent years at K & D Krueger Farms.
From 2021-23, June has been dry, dry, dry.
Hoping for a change in the weather, Matt Krueger said the wheat crop is stressed with almost no rain during the first two weeks of June.
Matt’s Twitter account (@MatthewCKrueger) on June 13 pictured wheat that was starting to head out.
“That is actually one of our wheat yield contest fields,” he said, describing the wheat as tall as a pop bottle. “Hopefully we get some good rain, but we can only control what we can control. Unfortunately, the dryness and heat will likely slash this wheat yield to half of what was expected.”
The Kruegers will get stand counts and determine percentage of germination. Although the seed was planted at an ideal depth, soil moisture evaporated rapidly leaving incomplete germination/emergence for many different crops in the area where the Kruegers farm.
“It’s tough to see your own fields and your neighbors’ fields looking like that,” he said.
Most of the corn and soybean fields were holding their own, but the forecasted 90-degree weather could quickly change that.
Crop spraying kept that Krueger crew busy. On their farm, they sprayed some micronutrients and biologicals, as well as herbicides and fungicides.
In addition, a customer had Matt spray insecticide for control of sugarbeet root aphids.
The Kruegers also sprayed fungicides/herbicides on wheat for themselves and customers.
“We come back at flowering and do another fungicide pass, but with the crop needing water, there may not be a lot of fungicide applied at flowering. We’ll see,” he said.
Much earlier this year, the Kruegers received a shipment of glyphosate for tank mixing.
“It’s a glorified grass-killer and can help aid other mix-in products we use for broadleaf control,” he said.
Dicamba spraying is a priority. Dicamba herbicide application ends on June 30 north of I-94 in Minnesota.
“It also can get so hot that you can’t spray anything,” he said.
This summer, Matt is comparing Enlist E3 soybeans, which has tolerance to 2,4-D choline, glyphosate, and glufosinate – to Roundup Ready 2 Xtend soybeans with tolerance to dicamba and glyphosate.
While the Kruegers are growing some Enlist soybeans, Matt personally favors Xtend soybeans in 2023. He knows how to spray dicamba safely and effectively.
“The agronomics and yield are still going to be Xtend soybeans on our farms,” he said.
He understands the importance of a versatile herbicide perspective, which Enlist soybeans can provide. The opportunity to control a later season flush of weeds can be important.
The Krueger crew intended to spray corn once for weed control, and soybeans twice.
Matt appreciates the way the Kruegers help each other get work accomplished. A member of the crew saw one of the tires on the water truck had extreme wear. It wasn’t safe to drive, so Matt’s dad, Kevin, and Matt’s uncle, Joel – in town for a wedding – took care of the issue. They got a tire off another truck, drove out to the water truck, and made the switch.
In the meantime, Matt waited in a field near Red Lake Falls with the sprayer. He took time while he waited to position a light for effectively working at night. By pointing a small flood light toward the inner wheel, he made sure he wasn’t running over any crops when going down the rows.
He shared photos and a short story on his Twitter account about waiting for the water truck. With his tweets receiving up to 25,000 views, Matt is encouraged when farmers and the ag community share with legislators and decision-makers some of the challenges of farming. In late June, the importance of crop insurance was obvious. Offering subsidized crop insurance in the 2023 Farm Bill is very important.
“Crop insurance is a huge risk management tool we need to use,” Matt concluded.