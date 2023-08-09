EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. – Well-timed rains kept the row crops looking good in Polk County.
K & D Krueger Farms reported a widespread 1.29 inches of rain on July 24, 2023. That brought July’s total rainfall to 2.29 inches, and total rain for the season to 6.35 inches.
Despite that shortage of rainfall over the season, the corn and soybeans look as good as they have for several years, according to Matt Krueger.
He gave his report on Aug. 1, while completing spraying operations.
“The crops are some of the best I’ve seen in years,” he said, “but we just won’t know until we get to harvest. We’re always one thunderstorm away from turning an amazing crop into a crop failure.”
The wheat crop was interesting. Desiccation with glyphosate was needed on a couple of fields because of growth stage variability. Not all the wheat fields needed desiccation this year.
“Where needed, we’re going to be doing a pre-harvest chemical application to improve uniformity to be able to combine it,” he said. “Otherwise, we’re going to be waiting until September, and the grain that ripened early on will shell out. We’re going to give it the best chance to harvest as much yield as possible.”
They expected wheat harvest to begin on or around Friday, Aug. 4. Some days with high 90-degree temperatures sped up the ripening process. Recent scouting reports of the region suggest the wheat crop will average 50-70 percent of average.
Wheat harvest was expected to start in earnest during the second full week of August. Farmers and dealerships were busy getting combines ready.
People are also reading…
In early August, the K & D Krueger Farms crew worked on spray applications that included micronutrients and foliar feeding on soybeans. Some herbicide applications on soybeans were still occurring.
They also had custom account fungicide applications to make on sugarbeets to control Cercospora leafspot.
Matt’s other activities included public relations work for agriculture. He served as a tour educator for the Red River Farm Network’s “Know Your Farmer” tour. This tour is designed for advertising agency representatives and communication professionals.
One of the important messages he shared was the advanced technology used in today’s chemicals.
“I think spraying sometimes gets a bad rap, but we’re taking products that you apply at 8 ounces per acre – that’s three-quarters of a pop can – and you spread that evenly over a football field. That’s how precise our sprayers are, and the chemicals are applied at such a low rate,” he said.
Sharing agriculture’s story on social media is important to Matt. He’s chosen Twitter as his main platform, but in July, CEO Elon Musk changed Twitter’s name to X.
Agriculture groups on Twitter will not make any quick changes to their pages, Matt said. They intend to continue to use the handle #AgTwitter to connect with others in the farm community. Matt intends to stay active with #AgTwitter also.
At various events, #AgTwitter users publicize “meetups” for its members. This offers a great opportunity to people who are interested in agriculture to see each other face-to-face and have conversations.
“Even though we have social media platforms to use, there’s still nothing better than meeting someone in person,” he said. “Anytime I get the opportunity for an #AgTwitter meetup, I take advantage of that to meet and talk to people, as we’re lacking that more and more.”
Note from reporter: I happened to be babysitting two of my grandsons, ages 6 and 9, when Matt called to give his report. After introducing themselves to Matt on the phone, I asked, “What would you like them to know about farming?” Matt said, “If you get the opportunity, ride along in the combine or tractor. You can also sweep the shop.” Hours later, the nine-year-old remembered what Matt said when we described the phone call to my daughter, their mother.
I’m going to try to get the grandsons an opportunity to ride along this fall.