CARRINGTON, N.D. – With summer in full force as July began, the Rosenaus enjoyed the Fourth of July weekend and were able to catch up with some projects around the farm.

“We’re kind of getting caught up a little bit here and enjoying the nice weather,” said Tysen Rosenau, who farms with his wife, Markie, and three kids, Brayden, Ember, and Peyton.

Warm temperatures and some timely rain showers have given a boost to the corn, wheat, soybeans and natto beans out in the fields. Just when the crops needed it, a soaking rain came through the Carrington area on Saturday, June 24.

“We’ve caught a couple rains here in the last week, and last night (July 1), we caught some more,” he said. The farm received 2 inches on June 24, 0.6 inches on June 27, and half an inch on July 1.

The moisture relieved any heat stress the crops might have been starting to feel after many days in a row of temperatures in the 80s and 90s.

“The corn was starting to roll and the grass in the yards were looking pretty tough from being dry when we got that 2 inches of rain. We really needed it, and then we’ve picked up another inch after that, so it has been pretty good here the last 10 days,” Tysen said.

After the nice rain, the corn is looking “really good and is waist high,” while the soybeans are coming along.

“Our narrow row beans are canopying, and we finished a second pass of herbicide last week on the beans,” he said.

Tysen sprayed herbicide on the natto beans early on to keep the weeds down as much as possible. It takes them a little while to bounce back from the application.

“We’re worried about some of the weeds like kochia or pigweed getting a start, so we really hit that first pass hard. I hit the nattos early with some in-season residual herbicide,” he said. “They’re looking good, but the conventional herbicide we use on them seems to have set them back a little bit. It’s tougher on them. They look a little short – like normal – but they are coming out nice.”

The Rosenaus planted a half-section of AP Murdock spring wheat that went in the soil a little late this spring due to the field being wet.

“We sprayed it with herbicide and fungicide a couple weeks ago and the wheat is coming along nicely. It is a little short, due to the early-season heat,” Tysen said.

Tysen said the wheat is just starting to head, and it will be a couple of weeks until it begins flowering and needs another pass of fungicide.

While it is only July, Tysen is pleased with the progress of the crops so far and is hopeful they’ll yield average to above average – if Mother Nature continues bringing the timely rains.

“It is still early in the season, and we have a long way to go before the crop gets in the bin,” he said.

Meanwhile, the farmers who custom chopped alfalfa on the Rosenau farm got off their first cutting, Tysen reported.

“The regrowth is coming back,” he said.

Tysen, who is chairman of the North Dakota Corn Utilization Council, commented on why North Dakota farmers put in more corn acres this year than was initially expected.

“I think we had more corn go in than I would have thought we were going to have in April, probably the amount that was planned in March,” he said. “I think the price was still there and with the spring season insurance price, people thought it penciled out the best for them.”

On the Rosenau farm, Tysen has a few things he considers before deciding on what acreage he puts to corn.

“It is an economical decision on our farm, but we can only handle so much corn with what we have for on-farm storage and on-farm drying, so we kind of hit that max number every year and then that’s just where we stop,” he said.