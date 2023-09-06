EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. – Extreme heat didn’t reach northwest Minnesota in late August. With three quarters of Minnesota averaging 2-11 degrees above normal, for Aug. 21-27, the counties of Polk, Red Lake, Pennington, Marshall, Kittson and Roseau maintained 1991-2020 normal temperatures.
That helped crops develop and mature naturally.
At K & D Krueger Farms, Matt Krueger recorded up to a half-inch of rain on Aug. 25.
Matt gave his Aug. 28 report from the cab of a new John Deere combine. Riding along was Justin, a salesperson from the John Deere dealership located in Grand Forks.
“Justin is riding ‘shotgun’ just to make sure everything is working properly,” Matt said. “We used to run Case IH combines, and now we made the transition back to John Deere, so I think it’s just learning all the different things about John Deere compared to Case.”
Calibration went smoothly.
“Our moisture calibration was off a little bit, so we got that dialed in about 15 acres into the field,” he said. “It’s been good.”
The X9 combine has two rotors and is designed for large harvesting capacity across many types of crops. The Kruegers used the John Deere 4600 GPS display monitor. Matt is using Machine Sync Advanced Automation. This feature allows the combine operator to control the grain cart’s location during unloading. He’s able to control the grain cart in terms of moving it forward or back, closer or further away.
“I think any combine operator appreciates that functionality,” he said.
The Kruegers had two fields of spring wheat to combine. They expected to have those harvested by Aug. 30. There was one field that came up late because of drought conditions. Harvest for that field will arrive around Sept. 7.
People are also reading…
“Wheat harvest has been slow for farmers this year,” he said. “I’ve heard that falling numbers may be becoming an issue. That happened back in 2019, too. We kept getting the humid days, but I feel like the wheat went in earlier and was out there longer than in 2023.
“I haven’t had any of the truckloads docked that we have combined right now and hauled to the elevator,” he added.
Edible bean harvest began around Aug. 28, he added.
Early-maturing soybeans started to lose their chlorophyll and turn yellow, too. The soybean crop looked good, but more rain was needed to help fill the upper pods. Soybean harvest is expected to begin in mid-September.
Farmers that lifted sugarbeets for the pre-pile campaign said the yield and sugar content is excellent in 2023.
Off the farm, the Kruegers stayed busy running the Valley Corn Maize. Sunflower Dayz was held throughout August, and attendance from the public was excellent. With 5-6 varieties of sunflowers and a large zinnia patch, guests could pick bouquets of flowers to take home.
“There’s been a lot of support from the community, and it’s been great,” he said.
The actual corn maze will open Sept. 16-17 and runs weekends until just before Halloween.
The end of August also marked the start of school for two of Matt and Amanda’s children. They were entering third and first grade.
On the docket was tiling of one of the harvested wheat fields. The Kruegers planned to rent an excavator from a neighbor for their first tiling project.
“We’re excited about that,” Matt concluded.