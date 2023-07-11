WILTON, N.D. – As James and Jen Meyer returned from a fast-paced, fun vacation with their daughter, Jasmine, and Jen’s mother, Sue, they took a look around the farm to see what needed attention.

“We didn’t do a big tour of the fields. We just walked out real fast and checked when we got home from our trip,” Jen said on Saturday, July 1.

They stopped by their durum fields because they had had grasshoppers in there earlier and had sprayed insecticide.

The Meyers found they didn’t need to do another round of insecticide – at least right away.

“It didn’t look like the hoppers were getting back in the durum at least with what we saw,” she said.

However, they will need to apply fungicide on the durum once the crop is heading.

“We’re going to apply fungicide on our durum, which we have to do once the heads pop out. All the flag leaves are out right now, and there are just a couple of heads coming here and there, so in the next couple of days we’ll be spraying again,” she said.

Jen is excited about the durum’s progress, especially after two years of lackluster crops due to drought. This spring and summer, the rains have been timely, even with the warm temperatures in the 80s. A very nice crop is developing out in their fields.

“The durum is beautiful. I cannot believe how green everything is around the farm,” she said.

While they didn’t have time to check on their soybeans, they did stop and look at the corn. It was nice, green, and growing well, too.

“On average, I’d say the corn is about waist high. The rain really helped,” Jen said. “We found James caused a little bit of damage to the ends of the corn leaves when he top dressed the corn. It kind of burnt a little bit of the ends, but nothing major.”

Jen said they were pleased with the progress of their crops and they’re glad it rained while they were gone.

“It rained nearly every day and that was so nice. Usually the rain shuts off, and this rain is still going. It worked out perfectly because we were going to go and cut alfalfa tomorrow, but we can’t, so it worked out,” she said.

Jen explained that with alfalfa, cows want the leaves and the flowers, not the stems.

“If alfalfa gets too dry, you can shake those leaves and flowers off easily,” she said.

They planned to start haying after the Fourth of July. Jen and James will get the haying equipment out and Jen hopes they can get going before the heat of the day,

“On our trip, it was in the 70s, perfect the whole trip, and we got home, and it was in the high 80s,” she said. “I’m worried about getting all this haying stuff out and trying to beat the heat of the day.”

In order to start haying, the Meyers need to bring the tractors home to farm headquarters.

“The tractors are out in various fields, but we’ll get ’em all home, and get everything out of the buildings and service all the machines for haying,” Jen said. “We have a couple of fairly new double-mowers, so there isn’t much to fix up – just the normal stuff like checking the tire pressure, greasing it, and oiling the chains on the baler.”

James used to be the only one mowing, but this summer with two mowers, both will be out there cutting hay.

Jen said she was a little nervous when she first learned to mow, but now, she says it’s pretty easy.

“We’ll get so much more done with the two mowers. It’ll be a snap,” Jen said.

The Meyers let the hay dry for a day or two, at least the alfalfa. Then James will rake it into windrows, and it will dry some more.

“Then I’ll go and bale it,” she said. “When we start doing just grass hay, James rakes it, and I can go right behind and bale it.”

Out in the ditches at the farm, the sweet clover is growing hardy this year, like a sea of yellow flowering clover.

“It smells so sweet outside from the sweet clover,” Jen said.

On the home front, Jen’s mom is planning to stay the week and watch them semen test their bulls on July 5 before turning them out this year.

On their recent trip, Jen said they drove through Montana, Wyoming, Yellowstone Park and came back through Deadwood, S.D.

“My mom used to live in Buffalo, Cheyenne, and Sheridan, Wyo., so she showed us some of her old spots,” Jen said. “Jasmine likes dinosaurs, so we went and took her to Thermopolis.”

Jen said she was surprised at how busy Yellowstone Park was. They also went to Devil’s Tower in South Dakota and Jen found they redid everything since the last time they were there.

One thing they noticed as they travelled over the week was the high cost of energy prices, on average paying $3.80 per gallon for gas.

Back at home, the Meyers will enjoy the week with Jen’s mom. At the same time, they will be busy with haying, working, and turning out bulls and scouting their crops.