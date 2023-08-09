CARRINGTON, N.D. – After Tysen Rosenau, chair of the North Dakota Utilization Council, returned from the National Corn Growers Association’s (NCGA) Corn Congress in Washington, D.C., he and his son, Brayden, spent a couple of days selling sweet corn together.

On Friday and Saturday, July 28-29, they picked sweet corn, filling the boxes full and hauling them to town. Everyone loves fresh corn on the cob in the summer – and the sweet corn sold out fast.

“Brayden looked forward to it and we had a lot of fun,” Tysen said. “We piled the boxes in the back of our side-by-side and hauled it to town. It sold out in an hour on Friday and we sold out in two hours today (Saturday).”

Back on the farm, the crops have been progressing in the end-of-July sun combined with a few heat-relieving light rain showers.

“We’ve had some quarter-inch shots of rain,” he said.

Temperatures have ranged in the 70s and 80s over the past couple of weeks, with an occasional 90 degrees – an improvement for crop development over the wave of high 90s earlier in the month.

The Rosenaus’ soybeans are in the R-2 stage and are developing well.

“We’re making pods and starting to fill some beans in them, so now we need the moisture to keep maintaining them,” he said.

They have been finding soybean aphids in the fields, which can be economically damaging when the threshold is met, Tysen explained.

“The threshold is like 250 aphids per plant and increasing, so once we hit that threshold, then it’s time to spray. If we expect that threshold to get hit, well start spraying a little earlier,” Tysen said. “Since we’re getting there, we are probably going to end up starting to spray them.”

They don’t need to add herbicide to the tank mix, as the fields have stayed mostly clean after the last application.

“I would have liked to utilize that pass for more if I could, but I really don’t think it would pay to put on herbicide with the insecticide, as the fields are looking clean,” he said.

The Rosenaus’ corn is in the R-1 stage, silking and pollinating. The stems are stretching higher, and the corn is 8-9 feet tall. Light rain showers are helping to keep stress at bay.

“The corn looks really good. We’re filling – we’re pretty much done pollinating. We had most of our corn pollinated before this heat came through, so that was good,” he said.

Their spring wheat is already turning a golden color, and they planned to desiccate it during the first week in August.

“We’re going to spray the wheat to kill it now toward the middle to the end of the week, so then it will be 10 days out from harvest,” he said.

Tysen said their John Deere combine, grain cart, semi-trucks and other equipment are in the shop being readied for the one-day harvest.

“We just have a half-section to do. We’ll get things kind of shined up and make sure everything works and then we’ll be ready to go,” Tysen said.

During the past week, Tysen and his wife, Markie, flew out to the NCGA’s Corn Congress for a quick trip of ag policy and team meetings.

“It was good to get out there and hear some of the priorities,” he said, adding that the main priority of the corn groups is the NextGen Fuels Act. That includes E-15 year-round, as well as sustainable ethanol aviation fuel.

Tysen was busy with meetings and work on the NCGA handbook during Corn Congress.

“I was a delegate for the state of North Dakota for Corn Congress, and we elected four new members for the Corn Board, one returning and three new members. We voted on some guidelines for the handbook as far as the direction of the organization.”

Tysen said they didn’t get time for much sight-seeing. There were meetings most days and “it was quick in and out trip.”

“Now we’re back to farming,” Tysen concluded.