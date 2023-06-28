CARRINGTON, N.D. – Several days of above average temperatures in mid-June helped boost the crops in the field at the Rosenau farm in Foster County. The corn is thriving as the soybean and natto plants have emerged and are growing well.

“This crop is really progressing quickly, and we’ve had mid-July or August temps, and we’re obviously only in June. It’s helping push this later-planted crop along faster,” said Tysen Rosenau, who farms with his wife, Markie, and three kids, Ember, Peyton, and Brayden. “Everything’s going quickly, and the soybeans are coming up and doing well, too. I am very happy with the stands and the way the crops are looking right now.”

After a late start planting due to the cool, wet spring, Tysen said the heat has pushed the crops to where they would be in a normal year. While the subsoil moisture is good, timely rains in all the fields would be icing on the cake. Some fields have received nice showers, but others are still waiting for moisture.

“Rain has really been hit or miss. We had good rain on our farm fields up north, but you go two miles south, and we didn’t get a drop. Right around the middle here, we received .60 to .80 inches of rain,” he said. “But we were so wet going into planting that we are holding, but we’re going to need a shower sooner than later.”

With spraying, Tysen couldn’t get all the soybeans sprayed because of some winds that lasted several days in a row.

“We were trying to get the crop in and do some pre-emerge spraying on soybeans. That was kind of hectic with four days in a row of 30 mile per hour winds, so we did get a little bit behind on some of that and missed our opportunity for pre-emerge on a few acres of beans just because they were coming out of the ground so quickly,” Tysen said.

Since then, the wind has been minimal, and he finished the pre-emerge passes and the first pass of post-emerge herbicide on the corn.

“I’ll probably start hitting a pass on soybeans here on a select two fields next week,” he said. “We’re trying to clean up some grasses that the pre-emergers didn’t control and any escapes that I had or skips.”

This year, the Rosenaus raised some dairy-quality alfalfa that they sell for custom chopping.

“They’re working on that right now and taking off the first cutting now and will chop that this weekend (June 17-18),” he said.

Tysen explained it was a reduced-lignin variety called HarvXtra alfalfa. They should be able to have two cuttings of the alfalfa this season.

“It should be good quality, and since I take it early, it’s better quality and I can typically get an extra cutting. It basically stays low-lignin for longer, so that gives you a wider window to harvest,” he said.

Tysen said he is excited to see what the season will bring and is looking forward to watching the crop progress through the summer.

“Hopefully, we'll get some forward sales so that we can have a good season there, and as long as the weather holds out, we could have a pretty decent year again, as we have in the past,” he said.

On the home front, Tysen said this summer the Rosenau farm will be celebrating the 125th anniversary of the homestead, located a mile south of his current farm.

“My grandpa actually started that homestead. He moved in and then he moved off that farm in 1961, so that is 64 years where we currently are,” he said.

Tysen and Markie and the kids went to their neighboring dairy’s open house at the Van Bedaf Dairy a couple weeks ago.

“We were all there and that was good. It was a good showing. They had a crowd and there was a tour of the dairy. They had gelato and stuff like burgers and hot dogs,” he said.

Tysen is the chairman of the North Dakota Corn Utilization Council and a District Four representative, which covers Stutsman, Foster, Eddie, Barnes and Greggs counties. He is in his second year as chairman.

“We can serve two four-year terms, or two consecutive four-year terms, so I am in the middle of my second term,” he said. “We’ll have our next meeting in July or August. We always have funding requests. I haven’t had a chance to put together an agenda for the meeting yet – I usually wait until closer to the meeting to take a look at that.”