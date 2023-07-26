EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. – Refreshed and ready to get back to farming, Matt Krueger deemed the 2023 Krueger family vacation a success.
“When we were two weeks out, I was only 60 percent sure we could take a vacation,” he said.
The workload just seemed too much to take time off.
“But by the week before, I was determined we were going to make it work,” he added, with a smile. “I knew I needed to take vacation. I thought it was necessary, otherwise I might lose all sanity.”
Originally set up for seven days, the Kruegers decided to spend 10 days in Indiana visiting relatives and getting some much-needed rest and relaxation.
“It was nice because we didn’t have to cram everything into seven days – we were able to lay around and do nothing the day after the Fourth of July,” he said. “The day after we traveled, we didn’t do anything. We had some time to not do anything.”
Regular rest is an important principle within K & D Krueger Farms. The Kruegers traditionally do as little work as possible on Sundays. With harvest coming up in August, the crew was trying to get July Saturdays off, as well.
Getting that needed rest helps the rest of the week go more smoothly. It also gives family members the chance to catch up with home projects.
While on vacation, Matt kept track of precipitation back home. Some half-inch sized hail fell on a couple of fields. One of the soybean fields was flowering and there was damage. The hail adjuster will evaluate.
They also got some rain.
“We’ve been blessed to get a couple small rains – nothing major,” he said.
Another half-inch fell on July 14.
“The rains are not widespread, but we have what we need,” he added.
After the hot and dry June, Minnesota’s July temperatures, ranging from the 60s to 80s, were welcomed.
Returning home, the Kruegers could see the crops had grown while they were gone. The grass needed mowing, too.
The wheat was still short, so the Kruegers decided not to apply fungicide due to the lack of yield potential. Small grain harvest will begin around Aug. 10.
The soybeans were green and growing – most had grown out of the iron deficiency chlorosis stage.
“They are nicely loaded up with flowers and I’m optimistic the soybeans will be nice,” he said. “Soybeans are made for us in the late July/August timeframe.”
The corn was growing and starting to tassel.
Matt got busy with more spraying. The Kruegers decided to spray the corn with some fungicides.
“I haven’t seen our corn look this good in several years,” he said. “I’m willing to try some things. The challenge of using fungicide so far north is, ‘Do I really want the plant to stay wet any longer than it already is?’”
Weed control remains a challenge, he added. With rainfall, waterhemp popped back up and it was too late to apply dicamba on soybeans.
“Honestly, what’s going to probably happen for us is we are going to go to Enlist soybeans going forward,” he said. “This is the third year with a late flush of weeds that I can’t do anything about.”
He intended to make one more herbicide (glyphosate) and micronutrient pass on about 1,500 acres of soybeans.
Farmers in the region began spraying fungicide on sugarbeets in early July, he added. Most farmers have their own rigs to spray for Cercospora leafspot. Matt was surprised that spraying started so early in the growing season.
Farming continued to move toward harvest and fieldwork. The crew cleaned bins and buildings and mowed ditches and driveways. Seed company plot signs showed up and crop tours began.
“We are actually in the process of hooking up our tile plow,” he said. “We are hoping to be tiling our first quarter this fall. We are just getting that ready.”