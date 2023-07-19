Farmers and ranchers interested in supplementing their production income may want to consider offering agritourism or hunting opportunities, as more people are willing to pay for rural access.

According to a recent webinar by AgriTalk, host Chip Floy mentioned that the amount of money spent on outdoor recreation in the U.S. is growing.

“There are more than 15 million hunters that spend $27 billion dollars on their sport in the U.S.,” Floy noted. “There are also 60 million anglers spending $115 billion on fishing. Why not grab some of that share of the recreational dollar?”

Floy noted that along with hunters, there are people just wanting to get out into an open space but may not have access in their daily lives.

“Remote spaces are valuable to people who just want to get away and birdwatch or camp and photograph being outside,” he noted. “You don’t have to know anything about hunting or fishing to offer access. Nearly all plots of land have unique qualities and people are willing to pay to be on them.”

Karen Shockey of Muddy Creek Ranch in Wilsall, Mont., offers hunting access on their cattle operation and as well as running a restaurant in Wilsall that features the ranch’s grass-raised beef.

“For our ranch, we want to be able to have people enjoy it, but for a long time we had not said ‘yes’ because of the liability,” she said.

The Muddy Creek Ranch has addressed the issue by partnering with an online hosting platform, Landtrust, which offers landowners who list on the site guest ID verification, requires credit card prepayment and liability waivers, along with participant insurance. Landtrust also provides a $1 million general liability policy for listed properties.

Other ways to make sure the liability issue is addressed include being knowledgeable about the state laws that govern the property.

Wendy Grady, an attorney for the Kansas Farm Bureau, recommend that operations start by becoming familiar with the state laws. A resource Grady uses is the National Ag Law Center (nationalaglawcenter.org) to look up laws for each state.

Another important step is talking to the farm or ranch’s insurance agent.

“It is important to talk to your agent about what you plan to do, as there can be different rules for different activities,” she said. “You want to determine if you are going to be offering lodging or meals, for example. You will likely need a general property liability insurance policy along with an agritourism rider.”

But talking to your agent one time is not enough, she noted.

“You need to be having an ongoing conversation with the agent, because as the activities you offer change, the policy may need to change,” she said.

For operations willing to explore providing hunting or recreational access, the returns can make it worthwhile, according to advocates.

“If you look at the average rate of offering access at $125 to $200 person per day and you consider that most people like to do multi-day trips with family or friends, then you are looking at an average of $1,000 per booking,” said Colton Dombroski of Landtrust. “Depending on your level of access and offerings, we are seeing people make $5,000 to $60,000 in the first year.”

For more information, visit landtrust.com.