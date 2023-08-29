The Federal Milk Marketing Orders (FMMO) were put into place in the 1930s. Needless to say, the dairy industry has changed a lot since then, and the FMMOs likely don’t fit the modern structure. The U.S. dairy industry is pushing USDA to modernize the rules, but not everyone is happy with how the discussions are progressing.
The USDA held a public hearing on Wednesday, Aug. 23, to consider proposals seeking to amend the uniform pricing formulas applicable in all 11 FMMOs. Forty proposals were submitted by industry stakeholders and 21 of those directly impact the uniform pricing formulas and were be considered at the hearing.
The organic dairy industry submitted its own proposals, hoping that USDA will act on them because organic dairy doesn’t fit well into the minimum pricing structure of the orders. Adam Warthesen, director of government and industry affairs with the Organic Valley Cooperative in Wisconsin, says the dairy industry has pushed for changes in the past.
“I think the last big hearing they had was about 17 years ago,” he recalled. “Organic milk wasn’t a thing until maybe the last 20-30 years. It’s matured as a part of the overall dairy industry with about 5.2 billion pounds of organic milk now. The concept of regulated minimum pricing doesn’t fit with the organic industry.”
Class 1 provides an incentive to produce fresh fluid milk for public consumption, which means it’s the highest-priced milk. Organic dairy is highly-indexed in Class 1, and he says organic dairy processors and producers end up paying into that pool every year. That can range from a couple million to tens of millions of dollars.
The challenge that causes cooperatives like Organic Valley is the company already pays an organic premium price.
“Nationwide, that premium price is about $31,” Warthesen said. “So it’s not just the fact that there are regulated minimums that move up and down,” he said. “The regulations also require a cooperative like us to pay into an obligated fund that has draws into Class 2, 3, or even 4, which doesn’t quite square. Our farmers never get to take advantage of that and are getting paid above those minimum pricing requirements captured in the orders.”
People are also reading…
He says the organic industry’s other big concern is the “grand bargain” for processors to be a part of this if they’re “mandatory prisoners” of Class 1 is the ability to call on the orders for milk if they run short. The market administrator will divert it from going to a Class 3 cheese processor and send it to the Class 1 processor for bottling.
“It doesn’t work that way for organic dairy,” Warthesen said. “We can’t call on the orders to service a short we might have, so we’re not a good fit to take advantage of that grand bargain. We have to do our own balancing and management in that way, plus, we’re still paying above the order’s regulated minimums.
“For us, it feels like we’re subjugated to a tax,” he added. “We’d rather use those resources to pay to our own dairy farmers or invest in our business operations to help position us for the future.”
The organic dairy industry has reached out to the USDA in the past and hasn’t gotten much of a response. In 2015, the Organic Trade Association submitted a request for a hearing on this topic, but it wasn’t granted. There were additional requests for information, but over two years, the hearing request was eventually withdrawn.
“We had six proposals we put together,” he said, “and some of them dealt with organic. One of our proposals for the meeting dealt with exempting organic from the pooling requirements under the FMMOs. The USDA determined that it wouldn’t get included in August.
“The agency has five other topic areas to get dealt with at the meeting in Indiana,” Warthesen added. “Those five topic areas impact Class 1 and Class 3, and the spread between Class 1 and 3. We don’t see how that won’t impact organic, so the fact that USDA didn’t accept the organic proposals is worse than frustrating.”
Some of the proposals would change component pricing formulas for skim. Other proposals deal with counting differentials, which he said will impact Class 1. Impacting pricing and that spread directly impacts the pricing Organic Valley can pay producers.
The organic proposal that USDA rejected would have the organic industry continue to pay the market fees and meet the reporting requirements. However, the organic industry shouldn’t be part of the pooling obligations and see those resources go to the other classes for the regulated minimums.
“We want to retain those resources to pay our farmers,” Warthesen said. “Instead of paying them $31, maybe we’ll be able to pay them above that number. That’s what the department should be listening to as a part of this hearing. Regrettably, they aren’t listening to that, so we’re going to bring that to bear during the hearing.”