The public perception of the beef industry is likely to have some significant impacts in the future and producers need to be prepared, according to Dr. Miriam Martin of the North American Meat Institute.

Concerns about beef production in public conversations will affect everything from medications to animal handling and pre-harvest practices, Martin predicted. She shared her experiences in animal welfare auditing on a recent broadcast of the Beef Podcast Show.

One area likely to see changes in the next 10 years will be access to antibiotics/antimicrobials for beef producers.

“If we were told tomorrow that we could no longer use antibiotics for animal welfare, we could be seriously compromised. But 10 years down the road, we will likely be limited in our class of antimicrobials,” Martin said. “That may result in a loss of value and we need to be prepared.”

Public concerns about growing antimicrobial resistance have begun to focus on animal agriculture as a place where the drugs are being overused. As their availability is restricted, cattle producers will likely need to prioritize different genetic traits.

“In the past, we’ve made decisions about cattle genetics based on growth or carcass traits,” she said. “In the future, disease resistance will become more important, as well as picking animals for their ability to thrive in the environments we are putting them in.”

Management decisions, like having cattle in feed yards for less time, will also become important as drugs used to reduce common ailments like liver abscesses may not be available.

“Lower-risk animals will also begin to increase in value, and animals that need more medications will become less valuable as we look for antimicrobial alternatives,” she noted.

Public pressures to reduce the use of medications to keep cattle healthy are also tied to concerns about the overall welfare of animals in challenging weather conditions.

“As we are continuing to see extreme weather patterns, we need to think about mitigating the negative impacts of the weather on our animals and know how to tell our story,” Martin said. “There is lots of bad press out there based on how things look and we need to have ways to improve.”

As consumers begin to learn more about conventional cattle management techniques, there are other areas that also deserve some attention.

“We need to consider pre-harvest defects in the cattle and how that looks. Pain control is also super important to think about during some painful procedures like castrating and banding. We can also dehorn earlier in life,” Martin noted. “Transport times for cattle will also likely be scrutinized as there will be a push for shorter transport times.”

Along with these concerns from beef consumers, there is also a more radical push from animal activists interested in ending meat consumption in the U.S.

“The ultimate goal for activists is to keep tabs on animal ag and destroy it so people won’t eat meat,” Martin said. “They are interested in how we euthanize and slaughter animals and they are working with investor groups, like the FAIRR Initiative, that keep investors accountable on issues like cage-free or gestation crate-free production methods.”

One area that needs to be kept in mind for beef producers is the potential for a disease outbreak where animals would have to be depopulated.

“If we get foot-and-mouth disease in this country, for instance, it would likely require animal depopulation and animal activists might be there protesting at your ranch, for instance,” Martin shared. “It is something we need to be prepared for.”

In light of these emerging animal welfare concerns, there are several things producers can do to be proactive.

In addition to reviewing their current management practices, some new technology may be able to help better track animal health conditions.

“There is lots of new technology that can be helpful when working with cattle behavior and can track changes that can’t be seen by a pen rider,” Martin said. “There are also devices that can measure if an animal has gone off feed or big changes in body temperature that deviate from the baseline. Virtual fencing can help reduce injuries and be an additional tool.

“But at the end of the day, we have to remain realistic and be profitable,” she added.

Because new laws and regulations are often ways that animal welfare groups work to make changes in the industry, Martin said that keeping in touch with legislators is vital.

“There are some legislature proposals that are trying to damage animal agriculture that may sound good on their face, so it’s really important that producers keep in touch with legislators,” she said. “Sometimes the title of the bill is under the guise of wording claiming to be more humane.”

Being proactive in regards to animal welfare issues is important because public perception drives demand for the end product.

“We need to consider what questions the consumer is asking. If we are going to help people have social permission to eat meat, we need to increase consumer trust,” Martin said. “If we can increase trust, we can increase the amount of beef being purchased.”

