FFA chapters from across the state attended the 94th State FFA Convention in Fargo, N.D., where state FFA officers were elected for the upcoming year. FFA students were challenged in Career Development Events (CDE), and took part in many workshops, sessions, career fairs and other exciting events.

“This was my first year attending the State FFA Convention with students I advised, so it was a great experience for me and our students,” said Isaac Ripplinger, co-advisor of the Rugby FFA chapter with Kristi Tonnessen. “At the North Dakota FFA Foundation Career Fair, there were different colleges and different employers to talk to all the FFA students about all the opportunities they could have if they went to a certain college or worked for an employer. That was great.”

Throughout the week, advisors, business representatives, sponsors and friends supported the students. The exciting FFA week culminated with an online auction and student awards and achievements.

Many FFA students and teams that were state champions will go on to compete at the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo on Nov. 1-4 in Indianapolis, Ind.

At the convention, it was announced that Stetson Urlacher, 2021-22 ND FFA Secretary, will represent the state as North Dakota’s national FFA officer candidate at the upcoming National FFA Convention.

The new North Dakota State FFA Officer team elected at the state convention include: President, Ty MacDonald, Bismarck; Vice President, Ian Dukart, Killdeer; Secretary, Jack Stoppleworth, Kindred; Treasurer, Anna Hauge, Flasher; Reporter, Annaliese Rauschenberger, South Heart; Sentinel, Ryan Slaubaugh, Rugby; and Parliamentarian, Ireland Watterud, Divide County.

“Ryan Slaubaugh applied for and received the Sentinel officer position. We want to congratulate him and all the new state officers,” Ripplinger said.

The State Superior Chapters were: Divide County, Garrison, Killdeer, Larimore, Maddock A.S. Gibbens, Mandan, Max, Napoleon, New Salem, Richland 44, Scranton, South Prairie, Velva and Wahpeton.

The State Premier Chapters were Richland FFA for “Colts Care Community Service Day,” Wahpeton FFA for “Three Cheers for Three Bean Coffee,” and Scranton FFA for “Glow Golf.”

The Star Farmer is Lilli Steeke of the Scranton FFA chapter, and she will go on to compete at nationals.

“It is one of the biggest things that an FFA member can achieve,” Steeke said, adding she was honored to be the North Dakota Star Farmer. All the Star Farmer finalists were and are actively engaged in farming and/or ranching.

“A series of judges actually came to my house, and I showed them what I do and what my Star Farm was about,” she said. “I showed them my chickens, beef, and sheep, and they asked many questions.”

Steeke manages three State FFA SAE projects, including running her own poultry business, raising Cornish Rock chickens, butchering and selling them for meat. She also raises Pullet chickens and sells dozens of eggs a week. Additionally, she owns and raises 15 head of Babydoll ewes and cares for their lambs, and as if that weren’t enough, Steeke has 12 head of SimAngus cattle.

“I actually started my herd during my freshman year with five head that I got with a Beginner SAE grant from FFA,” she said. Along with the grant, Steeke took out a loan that she pays back. “I also raised my own bulls. I have three bulls now that I use on my herd that I exchange labor for.”

Steeke also won a State Proficiency Award in Diversified Livestock Production and was a finalist for Poultry Production. She also competed in Ag Communications and Agriscience. In Agriscience, Lilli and her partner, Emily Kline, won the gold and are national qualifiers.

“My partner and I did mental health with farmers and ranchers. We did a survey with 297 people and compiled the results. Facebook helped with reaching people to participate in the survey,” she said.

The Scranton FFA advisor, Misty Steeke, said, “The Scranton FFA chapter started off the day early with many competitions. Within those was the Agriscience Fair. Our students worked tirelessly on their projects, and it really paid off.”

Receiving gold for their projects were: Aidyn Fisher, Zander Evans, Ella Anderson, Isabelle Palczewski, Katherina Ketterling, Kyan Stadheim and Dani Maychrzak, Landon Eaton, Layla Krinke, Lillian Steeke and Emily Kline, Kinley Stadheim and Sadie Freitag, Talli Eaton, Mardi Loder, Monica Morris and Karady Evans. Caden Anderson and Colt Maychrzak both received bronze for their projects.

In the Agriscience Fair, Scranton FFA students Talli Eaton, Katherina Ketterling, Isabelle Palczewski, Kinley Stadheim and Sadie Freitag, Lillian Steeke and Emily Kline, Aidyn Fisher, Dani Maychrzak and Kyan Stadheim, Ella Anderson, Layla Krinke, Zander Evans and Landon Eaton each qualified for nationals. Ella Anderson won state proficiency in Agricultural Services.

The Rugby FFA chapter worked hard all year and accomplished a lot, Ripplinger explained.

“A lot of their hard work paid off. It was really cool to watch them compete and find success in what they were doing,” Ripplinger said. “We had a first place floriculture team, which was great. They worked really hard and will be going to nationals. They had their eye on the prize all spring and worked pretty hard for that.”

Rugby’s Ag Mechanics team included: Alex Kraft, Jenner Johnson, Kristian Fritz, Ryan Schmaltz, Taylor Pritschet and Andrew Duchscher.

Jaclyn Duchscher was the state champion in Dairy Cattle Evaluation, and the proficiency finalists were Allison Selensky, Taylor Pritschet, Jackson Brossart and Cole Anderson.

The following are some of the CDE champions from around the state (team winner and high individual):

Meats Evaluation and Technology – Team: Turtle Lake-Mercer; Individual: Mckenna Faulkner, Turtle Lake-Mercer.

Small Animal Care – Team: Mandan; Individual: Alexis Ritzman, Mandan.

Talent – Individual: Jenner Johnson and Kristian Fitz, Rugby.

Environmental & Natural Resources – Team: Glen Ullin; Individual: Elijah Gietzen, Glen Ullin.

Advanced Ag Mechanics and Technology Sweepstakes – Team: Rugby.

Advanced Ag Mechanics and Technology – Team: Carrington. Individual: Mitchell Wibe, Rolette.

Intermediate Ag Mechanics and Technology – Individual: Delaney Hankel, Max.

Basic Ag Mechanics and Technology – Individual: Bradley Krebs, New England.

Farm & Agribusiness Management – Team: Carrington FFA; Individual: Alex Pitman, New Salem FFA.

Milk Quality & Products – Team: New Salem; Individual: Kari Thompson, New Salem.

Dairy production – Individual: Raymond Holle, New Salem.

Dairy Cattle Evaluation – Team: Maddock A.S. Gibbens; Individual: Jaclyn Duchscher, Rugby.

Food Science & Technology – Team: South Prairie; Individual: Jack Stoppleworth, Kindred.

Ag Communications (video editing) – Individual: Jule Stenson, Divide County.

Ag Communications (press release) – Individual: Jack Stoppleworth, Kindred.

Wildlife Production & Management – Individual: Karissa Mann, Napoleon.

Vegetable Production – Individual: Sophia Hauser, Hebron.

Turf Grass Management – Individual: Erik Talbott, Max.

Landscape Management – Individual: Logan Fossen, Maddock A.S. Gibbens.

Swine Production ENT – Individual: Cole Huesers, Max.

Sheep Production – Individual: Cole Anderson, Rugby.

Goat Production – Individual: Gracie Hagen, Maddock A.S. Gibbens.

Poultry Production – Individual: Cyenna Garrett, Medina.

Diversified Livestock Production – Individual: Lillian Steeke, Scranton.

Beef Production PL – Individual: Olivia Throener, Oakes-Sargent-Central-Ellendale.

Beef Production ENT – Individual: Kelsey Vandeberghe, Medina.

Diversified Ag Production – Individual: Benjamin Scheresky, Max.

Small Animal Production & Care – Individual: Alyssa Young, Napoleon.

Nursery Operations – Individual: Lane Benson, Maddock A.S. Gibbens

Grain Production – Individual: Gracie Syverson, Edgeley-Kulm.

Forage Production – Individual: Gabriel Lakoduk, Velva.

Diversified Crop Production ENT – Individual: Brytin Hauf, Max.

Equine Science PL – Individual: Ian Dukart, Killdeer.

Equine Science ENT – Individual: Emily Fannik, Max.

Ag Services – Individual: Ella Anderson, Scranton.

Ag Sales – Individual: Anna Bitz, Napoleon.

Ag Processing – Individual: Keagan Neppl, Richland 44.

Ag Mechanics Repair & Maintenance PL – Individual: Dominic Jordan Robertson, Watford City.

Ag Mechanics Repair & Maintenance – Individual: Ryan Snively, Fessenden-Bowdon.

Many students received Agriscience awards, including:

Agriscience Research Integrated System – Individual: Jack Stoppleworth, Kindred.

Agriscience Fair Nat. Res. Sys. Div. 1 – Individual: Abagail Ferguson, Tioga FFA.

Agriscience Fair PST Sys. Div. 1 – Individual: Alexander Evans, Scranton FFA.

Agriscience Fair Envir. Nat. Res. Sys. Div. 5 – Individual: Arai Braaten, Grafton FFA.

Agriscience Fair PST Sys. Div. 3 – Individual: Aidyn Fisher, Scranton FFA.

Agriscience Fair Food Pro & Proc Sys Div. 1 – Individual: Cody Boehm, Richland 44 FFA.