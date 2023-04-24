Grasshoppers caused problems in corn, soybeans, small grains and other crops in 2022, but there’s a new insecticide called Vantacor from FMC Corporation with a new mode of action (Group 28 diamides) that should help producers, according to Janet Knodel, NDSU professor and Extension entomologist.

“Grasshoppers start emerging in May and the late-season ones continue emerging all the way through June. They get into most of our crops, but they prefer the small grains – wheat, barley, winter wheat and oats,” Knodel said, adding there are only a few grasshoppers that affect crops.

The large mouth parts on the grasshoppers damage crops, defoliating, stripping leaves, and feeding/clipping on bolls, heads or pods.

As adults, grasshoppers can fly around and find new fields that are maturing, clipping off pods on soybeans, dry beans, and heads of wheat, causing severe yield damage.

Often, grasshoppers cause damage only on field edges in years when populations aren’t at outbreak levels.

“But the last several years with the drought, we have seen very high populations at the outbreak levels. Generally, areas with less than 25 inches of rain are usually at high risk, and when we have hot, dry weather,” Knodel said, adding population levels were high in most areas in the state over the last two years. Cool, wet weather will decrease the infestation risk and grasshopper populations.”

A grasshopper map of the state for 2021-22 demonstrated that the worst areas for grasshopper economic damage occurred in the western part of the state.

Thresholds for grasshoppers depend on the grasshopper developmental stage – a nymph without wings, the immature stage, and a smaller or an adult with wings. There are also different thresholds between the margins and in the field. The action threshold for nymphs per square yard on the margin is 50-75 nymphs and in the field is 30-45 nymphs. The action threshold for adults per square yard on the margin is 21-40 adults and 8-14 adults.

“We recommend that you get a 15-inch sweep net (four 180-degree sweeps is one square yard), and take at least 20 sweeps and divide by 5 so you get a more accurate count,” she explained.

Sweep nets can be purchased through Great Lakes IPM.

“They can provide you with an excellent net that will last several years and costs only $30 to $40.”

Without using a net, a producer could still do estimates for grasshoppers using a square foot count.

“You need to do this at 18 times in the field at different locations, and slowly walk toward this one foot square and count the number of grasshoppers that hop out as nymphs or adults. Then, figure out the total number of hoppers per square foot for the 18 sites and divide that total by 2, and you’ll get the number per square yard or 9 square feet,” she said.

The new insecticide, Vantacor, is a diamide, IRAC Group 28 – a muscle poison – which leads to insect death.

“It is a little bit slower acting than our typical nerve poisons, but we’ve observed in the field that grasshoppers quit feeding as soon as they ingest Vantacor and then they’ll die in 1-3 days,” Knodel said.

It is registered in corn, soybeans, wheat and sunflowers, as well as many other crops. It is also very effective on the caterpillar pests like armyworms or thistle caterpillars.

For grasshopper control, producers must use an MSO adjuvant at 1 percent v/v, and for optimal control, the company recommends to target early instars or nymphs.

In an adult grasshopper trial in a soybean field at Casselton in 2021, the insecticides, Vantacor and Warrior II (1.92 fluid ounces per acre) as the standard, were used on grasshoppers. Ninety percent of the hoppers were adults.

Vantacor was tested at a high (1.7 fluid ounces per acre), medium (1.2 fluid ounces per acre), and low rate (.7 fluid ounces per acre). Assessments were made at four days and nine days after treatment.

For results, the untreated check had significantly higher numbers of grasshoppers compared to all of the foliar insecticide treatments.

“Vantacor was a little bit slower acting at the day four assessment for only the low rate, compared to the Warrior II, which is a nerve poison with a rapid knockdown,” she said.

At the day nine assessment, Vantacor actually had lower numbers of grasshoppers per square yard than the standard Warrior II and the untreated check.

Advantages of using it include a longer residue of about 30 days, reducing the need for multiple applications if grasshopper re-infest fields; short pre-harvest interval (PHI) of one day; no flaring of mites in soybeans, dry beans, and corn; and it’s safer for beneficial insects (predators, parasitic wasps).

“Vantacor is an excellent chemical, but it’s a little more expensive, yet it’s wonderful to have a new mode of action out there for optimal grasshopper control,” Knodel concluded.