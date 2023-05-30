With a stretch of warm temperatures and sunny skies in May, producers across the state are catching up to normal progress after a late start this spring.

Lacy Christopher, NDSU Richland County Extension agent, said tractors are rolling in the far southeastern county of the state. She said producers in the county are taking advantage of a stretch of very warm temperatures in the mid-80s.

“Producers have been finishing up sugarbeets and also planting corn. A few people have started on soybeans,” she said. “In the Wahpeton area, producers are finishing up spring wheat and durum. The spring wheat is coming up and it looks good.”

There has been standing water in some lower lying areas in fields from rain in mid-May.

“Most areas received less than an inch of rain, but some farmers were kept out of the fields because of standing water. They are glad to get back in the fields and planting this week,” she said.

Producers have been busy seeding in between rainstorms, as well as hailstorms, which have popped up here and there across the state. While many areas had a couple of rain showers during the first half of May, leaving up to 1-2 inches of moisture, other areas received heavier rain that kept producers out of the fields for a few days.

North of Glen Ullin, in the southwestern region of the state, hail hit so heavy on May 9 that the area looked as if snow had fallen – covering both sides of Highway 49. That hailstorm stretched to the Mandan area, so it was widespread.

On May 23, severe thunderstorms in the south central region hit the Steele area, dropping quarter-sized hail on fields. Bismarck also received rain.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, dry conditions have disappeared in the state except for the far southwestern region.

James Rogers, NDSU Extension forage crops production specialist at North Central Research Extension Center (NCREC) in Minot, said rain from May 12-14 was heavy at times in both Minot and Surrey, leaving standing water in low areas thoughout farm fields. At NCREC, chickpeas are out of the ground. NDAWN reported nearly 4 inches of rain over the three days in the region.

According to NASS, emerged crops across the state include: spring wheat, durum, edible beans, oats, barley and corn. Soybeans are just starting to emerge.

Winter wheat is 44 percent in fair condition and was 20 percent jointed.

Sugarbeet growers are nearly with planting, according to the NASS.

In the far western region, Ashley Ueckert, NDSU Golden Valley County Extension agent in Beach, said they received a significant amount of rain in mid-May, which kept producers out of the fields.

“We have had a couple of days of rain, and producers have just gotten back in the fields this week, but we are about 70 percent finished with planting. Pulses, wheat, corn and canola are in, and a couple of producers are starting to plant sunflowers,” Ueckert said.

In Cavalier County near the northeastern border with Canada, Bailey Reiser, NDSU county agent, said producers planted spring wheat, barley, and peas in mid-May and were continuing to finish up planting to end the month. They are preparing to plant canola soon. The area had a late start due to the wet spring, but the hilly areas are drying out, and producers are catching up quickly with the very warm temperatures.

“We have guys out starting soybeans, and to the north, producers are planting corn,” she said.

Reiser said they had a couple rain showers over the middle of May, but only received less than a half inch of moisture.

In Cass County in the southeastern region, Kyle Aasand, NDSU county Extension agent based in Fargo, said planting is going strong in the county. The county received more rain on May 23, when rainstorms brought some moisture.

“We got off to a slow start with the wet spring, just like last year, but we’re catching up now. Guys are out finishing up corn and are planting soybeans. With the big equipment we have these days, they are able to cover a lot of ground quickly,” Aasand said. “We have also been putting down fertilizer, and soon we will be spraying pre-emergents and other herbicides.”

As the calendar shifts to June, more timely moisture will be needed to give the young crops a good start across the state.