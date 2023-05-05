With the inconsistent start to spring in terms of weather conditions and temperatures, farmers around the region have been preparing for a late and wet start to planting season as they continue to wait to get into the fields.

While no farmer wants a late start to spring planting, with how drought has affected the region in recent years, there is hope all the moisture received over the winter and this spring will improve soil moisture levels.

“There is still some snow on the ground in the Red River Valley, but there was little frost this winter, so the benefit is all this snow we received should be melting into the ground to improve our soil moisture conditions,” said Kyle Gustafson, crop protection product manager with WinField United.

Wet conditions and a late start to planting can make things challenging for farmers, but in regards to any tips for planting this year, Gustafson boils things down to two questions a farmer should answer before sending a planter to the field: 1) Are field conditions fit?; and 2) Are soil temperatures favorable for germination, or are conditions forecasted to be favorable?

“The first question touches on soil moisture conditions,” he said. “If the soil is too wet at the time of planting, you can get sidewall compaction, which makes the corn roots look like a mohawk all season. This can result in lodging issues later in the season.

“The second question is related to soil temperature,” Gustafson continued. “Corn doesn’t germinate until soils reach 50 degrees consistently, and soybeans germinate between 50 and 55 degrees. If you plant corn or soybeans in cold soils, they will likely lay there until the soils do warm up to between 50 and 55 degrees.

“The longer a seed lays in the ground without germinating or growing, the more likely it is to never germinate or emerge. I have seen some seeds lay in the ground for a month or more before emerging, but that isn’t a good strategy to take,” he added.

Gustafson also noted that some soils are just consistently cold and wet, in general.

“If you are planting soybeans into fields that have this type of soil, using a high-quality soybean seed treatment with higher rates of fungicide is a good idea because you are likely to have water/mold problems all season long from early-season diseases such as Pythium and Phytophthora, which could result in poorer root systems and less ability for a soybean plant to uptake water and/or nutrients,” he explained.

When it comes to a late start to planting, the biggest challenge for farmers, according to Gustafson, ends up being the compressed windows to get operational work done.

“This is when miscommunications happen, and there is potential for the wrong fertilizers and herbicides to get applied,” he said. “These mistakes are visual all season long. I recommend farmers spend a little time with their team – farm employees, their retailer, etc. – and go over the farm plans one last time.”

These plans can help provide answers for a number of questions, such as: what fertilizer and herbicides need to be applied to each field? Why are we applying them?

“For example, pre-emergence burndown herbicides are often the first thing people skip when spring work gets compressed,” Gustafson said. “If you have a soybean field with a history of heavy kochia pressure, you don’t want to skip the pre-emergence burndown herbicide because that might be your best opportunity to reduce kochia pressure before the soybeans emerge.”

In terms of specific herbicide plans, Gustafson noted the importance of communicating with your retailer and/or custom applicators on why certain products are being used.

“Looking at a kochia burndown again, we probably know why the herbicides are going into the tank – to kill the weeds,” he said. “But there might be questions around why certain adjuvants go in the tank. When weather conditions are cool, MSO oil adjuvants are added to improve herbicide uptake.

“Oftentimes, water conditioners are used when water is hard. Removing the adjuvants, especially in burndown, and using the herbicide alone can have large effects on weed control performance, especially when conditions are cooler earlier in the season,” Gustafson continued. “A little extra preparation and explanation now is better than having large reductions in weed control because products were left out to speed up the process.”

Late springs can oftentimes be frustrating for farmers, mostly because they have certain calendar dates when they want to have operational work done, but according to Gustafson, patience is a virtue when optimum spring conditions are delayed.

“As an industry, we spend a lot of time discussing the yield loss when planting is delayed, but less time talking about the yield penalty for uneven emergence, which can be much higher,” he said. “Be patient, wait for soil conditions to be fit, and get the crop in when you give yourself the best top-end yield potential versus putting it in the ground just to say you planted it by a specific calendar date.

“Also, remember that proper fertilizer placement, seed selection, and burndown herbicide application will also greatly impact yield potential. Doing them hastily and making mistakes can cause problems you can see all season long,” Gustafson concluded.