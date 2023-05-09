Producers in North Dakota/Minnesota are making decisions for a successful soybean planting in May.

“We know the growing season is coming, and that means the weeds will be coming very soon. We have a tough environment in the Northern Plains/Upper Midwest for growing soybeans,” said Grant Mehring, technical agronomist for DEKALB/Asgrow Seeds. “A couple of things that are really concerning for us is our weed control and the diversity of herbicide-resistant weeds that we are facing.”

Bayer CropScience will be offering a “Spray Early Weed Control Guarantee” program to help producers have a successful 2023 soybean growing season. If qualified under program, it pays producers who do not have commercially acceptable performance on labeled weeds to help them clean up the field.

Mehring pointed out there are herbicide resistant weeds in North Dakota/Minnesota, such as kochia, waterhemp, marestail (horseweed) and pigeongrass, which is commonly known as green foxtail or yellow foxtail.

“These weeds and others have various herbicide modes of action that they are resistant to, which limits our options for killing them and keeping them out of our fields,” he said.

In corn and wheat, producers have found more success with weed control because there are a variety of tools and diverse options for weed control.

In soybeans, however, the options for weed control “are getting whittled down due to cross-resistance to important herbicides and the overall kind of tough weed control environment that soybeans bring us,” he said.

It’s important to use herbicides early with some cultural controls and then later use the cultural control of the soybean plant itself. If producers can get soybeans canopied, the plant will take in the light, use the moisture, and then use the nutrients that are in the soil instead of the weeds.

“If we can’t get soybeans canopied and if we allow the weeds to outcompete the soybeans, then we’re letting the weeds take the moisture, the nutrients, and the sunlight and that reduces our soybean yield,” Mehring said. “We’re losing a percent of yield with every weed present after a certain growth stage, and we just can’t have that if we want to maximize yield to maximize soybean profitability on the farm.”

With soybeans, early-season weed control is critical. Producers have grown accustomed to using a lot of good post-emergence options in herbicides once the soybean is growing and vegetative.

“We need to control weed seeds first by using pre-emergent and PPI herbicides sprayed early before the weeds have come up because it’s easier to kill a plant that has not come out of the ground and emerged,” he said. “Weeds are easier to kill when they are in seed form.”

Controlling weed seeds with a good pre-emergent (with multiple modes of action) herbicide and a good early post-emergent herbicide with some layered residuals is the key to not having to worry about killing a lot of weeds that are late.

“We’re always concerned about getting weeds before they’re 3-4 inches tall and that’s what makes weed control a challenge,” he said.

Asgrow XtendFlex soybeans are the newest soybean trait technology offering triple-tolerance to glyphosate, dicamba, and glufosinate herbicides.

“The ‘Spray Early Weed Control Guarantee’ helps farmers maximize wheat control in their Asgrow XtendFlex soybeans to keep the weeds down and the yield up,” Mehring said.

The program has two parts: the pre-to-early part and the later part.

The early part is called “Start Clean.” Here, producers need to use an appropriate burndown herbicide or tillage early and then use XtendiMax herbicide with VaporGrip Technology with two layered residuals and different modes of action of residuals.

“We’re working on the weed seeds. If we get a lot of moisture, we’ll have some residuals working. If we have less moisture, the other residuals are working, and on the whole, we’ll keep a nice early window of the weed seeds being held down and the field clean,” Mehring said.

The later part, “Stay Clean,” involves post herbicide applications. Once the soybean plant is up and growing into the season, weeds need to be 4 inches tall or less for the post herbicide program.

“We know that happens fast in our crops. Weeds may be small one day and the next day, waterhemp can grow an inch or two, and the application needs to be within 30 days of planting,” he said.

In the post pass for the “Start Clean, Stay Clean” program, producers will use a three-way program of Warrant herbicide or Warrant Ultra with Roundup PowerMAX or Roundup WeatherMAX, and Liberty.

“We are confident with this “Start Clean, Stay Clean” program that we can see success in soybean fields. We can keep weed seed down and we can have our Asgrow XtendFlex soybeans yielding closer to their maximum potential,” Mehring said.

The last part of the guarantee is that if the “Start Clean, Stay Clean” program does not work on the weeds, Bayer will pay up to $26 an acre to assist in additional applications to help clean the field up.

Asgrow XtendFlex soybeans are tolerant to Roundup or glyphosate, XtendiMAX or dicamba, and Liberty or glufosinate.

“The XtendFlex soybeans add a third resistance to the soybeans and that keeps the Roundup and dicamba and it adds in glufosinate or Liberty, which is a great early to mid-late post, so it is a three-way resistance in XtendFlex soybeans,” he said. “We are able to keep most weeds under control now in eastern North Dakota, especially waterhemp, which is probably our biggest challenge.”

Mehring pointed out that producers should not rely on those three herbicides alone. It is still important to apply residual herbicides to keep an early, clean field.

Waterhemp was a challenge last year because producers were rushed with planting and not all the pre-emergent herbicide was applied that was intended and needed.

“We were so late, and we just needed all the time we could to just plant. It is hard to park the planter when we’re going, especially as the spring is suiting up to be as late and compacted as last year. But we do want to try to keep that sprayer ahead of soybean planting,” he said. “And if it takes parking the soybean planter for one day to catch up, I am all for it. I know at the farmer level, that’s a much harder conversation, but that is how much I value getting herbicides on at pre-timing in soybeans.”

If producers are tilling, it is still important to have a good pre-emergent program, because those pre-emergent herbicides are needed to do the heavy lifting until the beans are growing and vegetative.

The new “Spray Early Weed Control Guarantee” program is important to Bayer because they want to “preserve our tools that we have for the future,” Mehring concluded.

For those who want further information on this program, visit www.roundupreadyextend.com.

Early weed control is vital to increasing the yield of Asgrow XtendFlex soybeans.

