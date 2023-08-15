Part of the SOYGEN3 program is predicting soybean mass from drone imagery using some 1,200 soybean varieties.

The program’s goal is working to increase soybean yields in the states that are part of the North Central Soybean Research program area, which includes North Dakota.

“Eventually, if we are selecting soybean varieties more effectively for yield and resilience to stress, it will help farmers because some of our capabilities for measuring biomass from images could be applied to on-farm research,” said Katy Rainey, Purdue University professor of agronomy.

The SOYGEN program, supported by the United Soybean Board as part of the soybean checkoff program, started in 2017 with the goal of increasing the rate of genetic gain for yield in soybean breeding programs.

More than $900,000 is available for research in the SOYGEN3 program through checkoff dollars.

“The overarching goal in this drone experiment is to develop methods and models for selecting soybeans that will be high-yielding in future extreme environments under climate change scenarios,” Rainey said. “We know that the future environments we’re going to grow soybean in are different from the ones we have now because climate is changing. We’re getting more extreme weather, as well, from climate change.”

The North Central Soybean Research program includes most of the public soybean breeders from land grant universities, including from North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Missouri and Illinois. The group is led by Aaron Lorenz, soybean breeder at the University of Minnesota.

Carrie Miranda, NDSU soybean breeder, joined the group in 2022, which is when she started at NDSU.

In a separate interview, Miranda explained that the purpose of the program is to help public soybean breeders and public soybean programs have access to the same technology that private companies have.

“It was very forward-thinking of them (to start SOYGEN). Obviously, we are limited in the amount of money and resources compared to private companies, but they thought that by working together in a regional way that we would be able to share our resources and learn from each other, and then develop this technology much faster, which was absolutely true,” Miranda said.

The goal of the SOYGEN project originally, which is different than today, was to start “implementing the use of molecular markers by the time we do our first selections for what is going to be entered into yield trials,” Miranda said.

Private companies have the technology to collect DNA samples of plants and have developed algorithms based on molecular marker to select the best lines, she explained. In this way, they can easily evaluate a million experimental lines and choose the best for their variety trials.

However, many public breeding programs do not have access to this expensive technology.

Lorenz, who Miranda calls “an amazing geneticist,” is teaching others in SOYGEN how to implement molecular markers to evaluate lines for yield trials. Minnesota is also taking the lead on selecting based on molecular markers.

“Usually, the breeder just goes out and looks with their eyes and we might evaluate 10,000 lines like that. We just look at one row of 10,000 different kind of genetics and say, ‘Okay, I think that these 1,000 are going to be useful yield trials,’” she said.

Miranda pointed out there would be a high probability of not choosing the best varieties, because “all you’re doing is using your eyes.”

Last year, Miranda planted some yield trials based on the selection methods. One form of selection is the breeder’s eye; one is using the genotype-based algorithm for prediction; and there is also a drone component, which is what Rainey is doing.

“The genetic variation is key because the most obvious way that breeders in the private sector would use the data that we produce in what’s known as ‘genomic prediction,’” Rainey said.

Given enough data over the entire soybean genome, genomic prediction allows breeders to create a statistical model that predicts yields for 10,000 untested lines.

“But the genomic prediction models need to be calibrated to environments and have more information in them than what’s currently in there,” Rainey said.

Also needed is a model that includes biomass predictions. Such models are based on drone imagery and genetics.

“In my lab, we work on combining that information. We’re just about the only ones to do that across the public and the private sector in soybean,” she said.

In North Dakota, Miranda said her team is also testing Indiana’s methodology that if “you can measure how fast the canopy closes, that is a predictor of yield.”

“We are trying to find out if the faster the canopy closes, the higher-yielding the line will be because it is crowding out weeds,” she said.

In addition, Miranda is weighing the seed in grams and using that as a yield predictor. Is it a bigger seed or heavier seed that leads to higher yields?

“The whole point of the algorithm is just to select the highest-yielding lines,” she concluded.