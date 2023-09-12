Growers in the state that are seeing tall or lodged soybeans that are forming a humid canopy, especially in areas that have had good moisture, are being urged to scout for white mold.

At NDSU’s Dickinson Research Extension Center’s field day earlier this year, Sam Markell, NDSU plant pathologist, talked about white mold and other soybean diseases. It was a cool, humid day and several rain showers had fallen since June, which were the perfect conditions for developing white mold.

“I think your risk for getting white mold in soybeans is probably relatively low, but it’s not zero this year,” Markell said. “Many times, I have been at this field day and it will be a 100 degrees and it feels like a desert. That’s zero risk for white mold. That’s not today.”

Markell distributed Soybean Disease Diagnostic Series cards about soybean diseases, saying the objective was to bring awareness to growers about possible diseases in their field. The cards will be coming for several crop diseases and are being sponsored by NDSU Extension, University of Minnesota Extension, the Minnesota Soybean Council and the North Dakota Soybean Council.

“White mold is a disease that you don’t normally see in the western regions of the state, but you have had a little more water than some of the folks in the east and you might see it,” he said.

Primarily found in the eastern regions of the state, white mold has grown to be a “huge problem” in North Dakota.

White mold, or sclerotinia stem rot, can affect all broadleaf crops. It’s the same pathogen in all the broadleaves and there are no races.

“If you get white mold on sunflowers, that same night, the mold goes to canola, it goes to dry beans, it goes to soybeans and it goes to chickpeas. It’s the same pathogen, which is part of the reason we have a problem with it,” he said.

Growing soybeans on soybean ground is not recommended because the pathogen survives over winter for many years, especially when the field has a history of white mold.

Markell showed a photo of black structures mixed in with shriveled seeds, the result of white mold.

“Those black things are called ‘sclerotia.’ That’s what the pathogen does in the winter. It’s hard and it will survive a decade. If you’ve had white mold in the last decade, you could have some those in your field, so we have that almost every winter where you have had a white mold outbreak,” Markell said.

The symptoms of white mold include reddish-brown stem lesions that start as water-soaked spots near the nodes. The lesions enlarge and fluffy white fungal growth develops on moist stems. The infected stems turn a bleached white color and could shred. Then, hard black structures, the sclerotia, form on and in the infected tissue.

“When the spring comes, you get snow melt, you get wet soils, and those black structures will germinate and form little, tiny mushrooms. It usually happens if you have wet soils about two weeks before bloom,” he said. “They are about the size of the eraser on a pencil and they will kick out spores everywhere. You’ll have tons and tons of spores in the air.”

In cool, wet, humid, foggy weather, there is room for infection. That is the weak point in the cycle and where growers can manage it.

“White mold cannot infect healthy green tissue, except for with sunflower,” Markell said

However, if there are plants decaying in part of the field, it’s a sign that growers need to scout for white mold.

Markell picked a canola plant that was green. He noted that the canola plant looked healthy and was resistant to white mold until it bloomed.

“Canola, for practical purposes, is resistant to white mold until it blooms. Then, if the spores land on these flower petals, they’ll digest them, and wherever they land on that green tissue, white mold will grow right in and cause the infection,” he said. “Spores don’t cause infection on green tissues. They need flower petals.”

That’s why fungicides are only used when the plant is in bloom, not beforehand.

“Flower petals are great. We need those, right? We need them, but when they die and they land on healthy green tissue, if white mold is in the air, it’ll grow right into it,” Markell said.

Often, flower pedals will land on the stem somewhere low, early in the season, and it will rot the stem and “you’ll just see dead plants scattered all over a field.”

“That is how the cycle works in all the broadleaf crops, with the exception of sunflower, which can get infected through the roots, and they are just super, super sensitive,” he said.

With white mold, growers will want to pay attention to what the conditions are during bloom. For example, canola blooms earlier than most crops. Soybeans and dry beans bloom later.

“If you are cool and wet at bloom, especially early bloom, and you think that you have risk of white mold, especially if you've had field history, you will want to talk to somebody about managing it,” Markell said.

For managing white mold in soybeans, rotation will help.

“The longer you rotate out from broadleaf crops, the better. You can’t really rotate out completely. But what we do see is that if you rotate out of a broadleaf for a year or two, the odds of an epidemic are quite a bit lower,” he said. “What you really want to be aware of is if you’re scouting your fields and you see white mold in soybean or canola fields, make note of that for when you are putting the rotations together for the next couple of years.”

In addition, there are some partially-resistant varieties that farmers can look to plant in their fields. Increasing plant spacing and using fungicides are also good management options.

In soybeans, NDSU has found a single fungicide application targeting white mold is insufficient when soybean maturity is 0.4 or longer and conditions favor white mold for the duration of the bloom period. A second application is also needed in soybeans of shorter maturity that are highly susceptible to the disease.

Markell also talked about a soil-borne pathogen called soybean cyst nematode (SCN). The Department of Agriculture is testing soybean fields in the central and western regions to be able to be proactive about SCN.

“It’s a soil-borne pathogen. It showed up in North Dakota in Richland County in like 2003, and it has been spreading north and west. We do not have any confirmations in this area, so you should be clean for it. Don’t ignore it, but you should be very clean for that,” he said.

When sunflowers are in bloom, growers should scout for sunflower rust.

“Sunflowers are looking pretty good around here this year. If they germinated and they got up, they look pretty healthy, at least the ones I have seen as they start to enter bloom.” Markell said.

“Rust is something that we see in conditions like this. If you see rust, which are the small cinnamon brown spores on the upper leaves at the time that it starts to bloom, you want to consider a fungicide because it can blow up on you very, very quickly. We routinely see your loss from rust if you have any on the upper leaves at R5 or at the onset of bloom,” he concluded.

For more on Soybean Disease Diagnostic Series, visit https://www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/ag-hub/publications/soybean-disease-diagnostic-series.