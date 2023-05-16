Planting is well underway in western North Dakota after warm weather the first week in May, especially field peas and spring wheat, while many in the eastern regions are just starting to plant their spring crops or spread fertilizer that didn’t get in due to the snow last fall.

In Bowman County in the southwestern region of the state, Penny Nester, NDSU Extension agent, said producers in the area had less snow than other regions and were halfway finished with planting.

“We are probably halfway done with planting – less in some spots. We’re finishing up our peas and we’re about 60 percent finished with durum and spring wheat. A few guys have started on canola,” Nester said.

According to USDA, more durum than usual is expected to be planted this year in the state, while there is an expected cutback in spring wheat acreage of 100,000 acres.

Spring flooding was manageable this year in eastern North Dakota as rivers rose less than initially expected. Earlier in the season, moderate to major flooding was expected for much of the Red River Valley, but as snowmelt continued, the risk of major flooding has decreased.

“There was overland flooding isolated in some areas, mostly to the north of us, but no major river flooding,” said Katelyn Landeis, Grand Forks County Extension agent.

Below-normal temperatures caused a slow snow melt in most cases and reduced flooding risk. Cool temperatures slowed down runoff from snow in shelterbelts to fields.

Rain in early May was expected to keep farmers out of the fields, but most areas across the state received only a slight shower. The James River Valley received the most rain with 2-2.5 inches of rain.

Daryl Ritchison, NDAWN director, said more moisture is coming in May.

“We have to remember, May is the second wettest month of the year, so more moisture is coming. Producers will be looking for opportunities to get into fields between rain events this month. However, weather patterns are changing with more normal temperatures,” he said.

Throughout the state, soil moisture is good, but soil temperatures need to get warmer before planting will be going at full speed, Ritchison added.

Landeis said some planters have been rolling in Grand Forks County, mostly planting small grains, sugarbeets, and some corn.

USDA expects North Dakota to plant more corn than any other state, with producers intending to plant 800,000 more acres of corn than in 2022 – some 3.75 million acres, up from 2.95 million acres. With soybeans, North Dakota producers are expected to plant 1 million more acres than last year – 6.6 million acres in 2023.

Nester said many producers in Bowman County were busy putting in forage crops the second week of May, including oats. The south end of the county did not receive as much snow as the other parts of the county received, so planting is progressing quickly there.

At the end of April, the county received “a nice soaking rain.”

“Soil temperatures are ranging from the mid-40s to 50s. The rain has soaked into the soil nicely,” she said. “But we are still high on the Drought Monitor, so we could use more rain.”

The U.S. Drought Monitor showed several counties in the southwest in moderate drought, while some northwest to north central areas are abnormally dry.

In north central North Dakota, close to Minot, Mark Watne and his brother are getting ready to plant corn, soybeans, canola, sunflowers and soybeans.

“We always have some type of an oilseed on a grass and a grass on an oilseed of some sort. We are probably a little heavier on canola than soybeans, simply because those prices are really good now,” Watne said, adding that if they don’t get rolling on time, some corn acres will shift to wheat.

The latest USDA crop progress report, as of May 7, indicates that 10 percent of the spring wheat has been planted in the state, similar to last year’s slow progress, but behind 27 percent for the 5-year average.

Durum planted in North Dakota was 6 percent complete, near 3 percent last year, but behind the 16 percent average. Canola is 3 percent planted, while oats and barley are 6 percent planted, according to the report.

Soil moisture levels are generally good across the state with 81 percent of the topsoil and 73 percent of the subsoil rated as being adequate to surplus.

In other crop news, Gov. Burgum signed an executive order granting a waiver of hours of service requirements for drivers of commercial vehicles transporting agricultural inputs including fertilizer, liquid fertilizer, anhydrous ammonia, pesticides and seed.

“Late-winter storms and record-breaking snowfall have resulted in a compressed timeframe for planning and treating fields, forcing truck drivers to move greater amounts of agricultural inputs in a shorter amount of time to allow producers to complete planting and other work,” he said. It is a 30-day waiver that began on May 7.