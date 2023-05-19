Dan Wogsland, executive director of the North Dakota Grain Growers Association (NDGGA), will retire June 1 after nearly 19 years with the organization.

Wogsland grew up on farm near Walum, N.D., south of Hannaford, and enjoyed helping on the farm growing up. After high school, he went to NDSU, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Ag Economics in 1980. He married Debra and they have three adult children.

Coming back to the family farm, Wogsland and Debra farmed for the next 27 years on Wogsland Farms, growing wheat, barley, sunflowers, dry edible beans and soybeans.

“My dad and uncle farmed together for 40 years, and then I joined my dad in 1977 in partnership, and I farmed for 27 years,” Wogsland said. “When you grow up on the farm, and obviously the scale of farming has changed dramatically from when I was farming, but it was a lot of fun.”

In addition to farming, Wogsland was very active with the U.S. Senate, as well as the North Dakota Senate, so he knew how legislation worked well before he joined the NDGGA.

Wogsland was a North Dakota State Senator for four terms, 16 years, including being the Senate Majority Leader during the 1993 Legislative Session.

Wogsland served as the Legislative assistant for agriculture for U.S. Senator Byron Dorgan from 2002-04 in Washington and was re-assigned to Dorgan's Bismarck office where he oversaw economic development issues.

In July 2004, Wogsland was hired by the NDGGA. Their mission was and is to serve North Dakota wheat and barley producers with education, leadership, information and representation to increase profitability and enhance value-added opportunities.

During the time Wogsland was with the NDGGA, the offices moved from north Bismarck to east Mandan to West Fargo, where the organization is today.

According to Wogsland, working with the NDGGA has been exciting and challenging, and “no two days are the same.”

“One day you’re dealing in foreign policy, and one day you’re dealing in domestic policy on the federal level. The next day you’re dealing with state legislative politics,” he said. “You’re dealing with lots of different issues, and something comes up all the time, and that’s what makes it so interesting.”

NDGGA has a grain lobbyist in Washington, Jim Callan, so while Wogsland was executive director, he handled lobbying the state legislature on wheat and barley for the NDGGA.

He said one of his biggest jobs at the NDGGA every four years is the Farm Bill, and it is coming up again.

“Farm bill discussions have always been a part of the job,” he said. “But just like anything, it takes a village, so working together with folks to help move North Dakota agriculture forward – it takes everybody – and just to be a part of that has been so rewarding.”

That village that Wogsland works with includes working closely with all of the ag commodity groups in the state for the betterment of agriculture, the growers, and the NDGGA.

“It's just been such a rewarding experience. If you are a policy junkie, which I think I am – it is just so fun. It’s being on the 50-yard line of the Super Bowl every day,” he said.

Wogsland is especially proud of the work the NDGGA has done with the EPA. They and other commodity groups hold the E-tour that the NDGGA takes part in every year.

“We are always working on pesticide issues and endangered species issues. They are going to be big issue, but that’s why the NDGGA engages in the environmental E-tour,” he said. “We’re trying to bridge that gap. We’re trying to give an understanding of North Dakota agriculture and our environment to the EPA.”

The NDGGA invites EPA officials from Washington and Denver to visit North Dakota to gain insight on the state’s environmental stewardship. The E-Tour provides EPA representatives an opportunity to experience first-hand the equipment and practices North Dakota farmers use, which helps them make educated decisions when it comes to drafting policy that affects them. They visit farms and the Northern Crops Institute.

“We’re proud of North Dakota, and we are proud of its environmental stewardship, and any chance we have, we want to show regulators our environmental stewardship and that we really care about the land. It is really important to build those relationships,” he said.

Wogsland is convinced when those officials go back to Washington or Denver and hear about some negatives about farming, they say to their colleagues, “That’s not what I saw. That’s not what they’re doing in North Dakota. That’s not what’s going on out there in production agriculture. And I think that what that does is it just fosters a better understanding because, not only do they learn from us, but we’re fortunate to learn from them,” he said.

Wogsland was really pleased with the most recent North Dakota Legislative Session. He said NDGGA and agriculture came out very well in the session.

He is glad that NDGGA is part of the Midwest Council for Agriculture, because these states can advocate together for Midwest agriculture the way the southern states do.

Wogsland sincerely appreciates the opportunity he was provided while working as executive director.

“It was the people that made the job so fun, and we had the opportunity to meet people across the U.S.,” he said. “It’s been really an amazing opportunity and I really appreciate the (NDGGA) for giving me this opportunity.”

Wogsland continues to own his farm near Walum, but he won’t be going back to farming. He rents out the farmland.

“I am going to golf,” he said with a laugh. He and Debra will continue living in Fargo and he has volunteered to lend his expertise if it is ever needed.

“I really want to thank the NDGGA and everyone involved with it. It has been a great run, and I appreciate all the great people I have met and gotten to know,” he concluded.