If you really want to learn about no-till soil healthy gardening, or soil health in your pastures, you need to take a tour at Menoken Farm.

This is a correction to the time of the Menoken Farm garden tour. It will be held at Menoken Farm on June 29 at 5 pm to 8 pm., called “Landscaping with Pollinators.” I apologize for any inconvenience it caused in putting in the wrong date.

Last year was my first field day at Menoken Farm, and I was totally amazed. Everyone rides on flat bed trailers through the gardens and the pastureland, the wide-row corn with cover crops and the soybean trials.

You jump off to see the potatoes, sweet corn, green beans, sweet potatoes and watermelons growing up close.

Jay Fuhrer, NRCS soil specialist at Menoken Farm, talks about the crops and the garden bursting with fruits and vegetables.

“We try to do everything here in terms of vegetable production or crop production with soil health principles. Before the seed goes in the ground, we try to use naked seed. And before the seed goes in the ground, we try to put a bio-inoculate on. So, it has a high biological start,” Fuhrer said.

There were a couple of raised beds for sweet potatoes, made with square bales and filled with soil and compost with a little alfalfa on top.

We stopped in front of the potatoes and saw clean-looking plots with no insect damage. The potatoes were also grown underneath alfalfa, which creates a good environment. Alfalfa also provides a habitat for predators of the Colorado potato beetle.

“The alfalfa will be the most nutrient rich part of the garden next year. It really grows. Soil aggregates really puts carbon in the soil, really darkens the soil. So, it makes a nice environment and then you can rotate sweet corn onto it or anything else. It makes a nice start,” Fuhrer said.

At our garden this year, we are trying the alfalfa strip with the potatoes. This is actually our first time growing potatoes.

We are growing some new herbs this year, such as lemon verbena. It tastes tangy and goes well on fish. We are also growing our typical herbs, parsley, cilantro, sage, orange and lime thyme.

There was a lot of rain early on and it took the radishes. We had roots but no radishes. So, we are trying to replant them with some giant radishes.

We are also planting Celebrity tomatoes, which look awesome with hardy stems, cherry tomatoes, green and purple peppers, jalapenos, zucchini, carrots, pickling cucumbers, and several kinds of squash.

Several plants were started inside in March, so they already look good in the garden. I can’t wait for fresh vegetables this year.

Our garden has already been hailed on but it didn’t cause much damage. A flowering begonia flowering plant was beaten up, however.

I am already seeing mosquitoes from the heavy rains and there are a couple of wasps out already. I am hoping we won’t have any nests starting this year. We have already put up two different insect catchers with fans and ultraviolet lights and such inside the house in every room. I can’t stand a single fly and I will put down my work to go and kill one. So, I hope the catchers work. They were quite expensive, so we will see if it was worth it.

