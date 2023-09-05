A stretch of warm-to-hot weather, yet still smoky and hazy, swept through the state in late August following a stretch of cool weather with bouts of rain earlier in the month.

Despite the moisture, drought conditions continue to persist in the northern regions of the state, with severe drought conditions taking hold in north central North Dakota, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The combines are back in the fields, with producers harvesting the spring wheat they couldn’t harvest due to the cool, rainy conditions. Canola and sugarbeets are also starting to be harvested.

In the Red River Valley, sugarbeet pre-pile has been completed, with the factories starting to slice at the end of August, according to Joe Hastings, general agronomist.

“We’ve got great potential for the beet crop. The estimate of 28.2 tons per acre could grow if there are good rains during the remainder of the growing season,” he said.

Charlie Lim, weed specialist at NDSU’s Williston Research Extension Center, said combining had been delayed due to the rain, but producers are back in the fields.

“The weather is great right now. It is 80 degrees this morning (Aug. 28) and we are starting to harvest flax now, and most chickpea fields have turned color and were desiccated for cutting. Most canola fields have turned and will be harvested within a few days once field conditions permit,” Lim said.

With the severe thunderstorms and hail at the beginning of the month, Lim said at the center they have yield losses in many of their crops.

“We have about 20-35 percent yield losses. In some cases, like in the Nesson Valley, we had a total crop loss, so we’re not able to harvest anything. We had a lot of crops there, including corn, soybeans, wheat and all our dry bean trials,” he said. “We still have potatoes, but there is yield loss there, as well.”

Corn across the state is mostly in the R5 (dent) stage, and soybeans are in the development stage (R5 going to R6). In these crops, grasshoppers are still a problem for some areas, he said.

In Prosper, N.D., Clair Keene, NDSU corn and small grains agronomist, said the corn will need more heat and would benefit from 6-8 weeks of warm weather. Soybeans are susceptible to frost, so an early frost would be detrimental to the soybeans.

At the end of August, the Red River Farm Network partnered with Pioneer for a crop tour. Donny Allmaras of Allmaras Ag said the soybeans were doing well.

“The soybeans are well on their way and very close to maturity. We’re at the point where we’re going to be able to handle a frost in the next couple weeks perfectly,” he said.

While the corn was affected by extreme heat earlier in the year, the corn crop now looks “fantastic.”

“If we had a planting date of May 18, we’re sitting with about 1,750 growing degree units. The Pioneer 80-day corn needs 1,900 growing degree units to finish, so we’re really close. Later-maturing varieties will probably need until mid-September to hit black layer,” Allmaras said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported on Aug. 27 that 82 percent of North Dakota’s corn was at the dough stage, which is on par with the 2018-2022 average.

The crop progress report showed corn rated 30 percent in fair condition, 52 percent in good condition, and 8 percent in excellent condition.

Soybeans have set pods and are starting to drop leaves. They are rated 34 percent in fair condition, 41 percent good, and 5 percent excellent.