A good number of farmers turned out at the Southern Research and Outreach Center (SROC) in Waseca, Minn., for an agronomy field tour on Tuesday, June 20. Farmers from around southern Minnesota listened to the latest University of Minnesota research on several topics, including corn, cover crops, manure as fertilizer and others.
Cover crops
The adoption of cover crops across the Midwest is “pretty widespread.” Those are the words of Jeff Vetsch, SROC Nutrient Research Manager. As recently as ten years ago, those numbers were few and far between. As the number of farmers grew, Vetsch said they found three benefits in using cover crops.
“One is getting something green on the landscape over the winter and during the offseason from the crops,” Vetsch said. “That appeals to anyone who’s a good steward of the land. Secondly, they’re looking for other benefits like nutrients or better soil health and quality.”
Improved water quality is the third benefit of cover crops, and Vetsch is researching that topic. He did a preliminary study from 2017 through 2020 in a corn/soybean rotation.
“We saw that in one of the four years, we got a nice response to using cover crops in that rotation and reducing nitrate losses in tile drainage water,” he said. “The problem was it took a little more of that nitrogen when that cereal rye crop was left to grow into the spring and terminated before planting.
“The rye was in the field at the same time as the corn,” Vetsch added. “Using a cover crop like cereal rye, which is a grass, before soybeans isn’t usually a problem. But using it for corn can add a little risk and requires a little more management.”
In the current study, he’s focusing on introducing cover crops into systems where it makes more sense with “little additional risk.” The study includes a lot of short-season crops.
“We have acres of crops like peas, sweet corn, and corn silage here in Minnesota,” he said. “You have a window of opportunity to plant a cover crop a lot earlier. Let it establish, protect that soil, and build soil health and carbon, and then let it terminate in late fall with cold temperatures or in the spring before you plant the next crop.”
They’re primarily experimenting with cereal rye because of its ability to over-winter. It gets planted in the late summer or early fall, grows a little in the fall, and then grows again in the spring.
“It’s winter hardy for our conditions in Minnesota,” he said.
Other cover crops are becoming more common, including more legumes and other grasses. The advantages of legumes include building nitrogen into the soil. But they’re finding other benefits in planting cover crops.
“Certain cover crops that terminate in the winter with cold temperatures need less management,” Vetsch said. “If you planted them after peas or sweet corn, they’ll grow during the late summer and early fall and provide a nice cover for the soil. When it gets really cold, the crop terminates, so you don’t have to spray them next spring.
“It’s kind of the ‘easy button,’ and we’re comparing those two primary cover crop systems,” he added.
Biologicals
Products derived from naturally-occurring organisms that could potentially enhance crop health and improve fertilizer uptake are widely available, but the question is – do they work? Dan Kaiser, a nutrient management specialist for the University of Minnesota Extension Service, has spent time looking for the answer. Farmers ask him about the topic regularly.
“I’ve been studying how consistently some of these biological products work in different environments,” he said after his presentation to a room full of farmers. “What growers see in trade magazines isn’t necessarily what I see in the research.”
He says a lot of the difference between what’s described in magazines and actual in-field performance has to do with how the products get tested. Growers who want to test the viability of these products need to set up what they’re testing in a way that can separate the effects of a particular product from what it’s actually supposed to do.
The advantage of testing on smaller plots of land is Kaiser can do it across a wider number of nitrogen rates. The more replication he does at smaller rates, the easier it is to detect the difference between plots.
“These things are supposed to supply only a portion of your nitrogen,” Kaiser said. “You can’t test these products at or above optimal nitrogen rates because you won’t get good results. They’re supplying inorganic nitrogen like any other fertilizer, so you won’t be able to measure the products’ benefits.”
He was quick to say some promise is there with these products. The issue with any of the living organisms in the biological products is once they’re in the field, it’s impossible to predict what will happen.
“It’s a living organism, but is it actually alive when you apply it?” he said. “Will the conditions be optimal for it to colonize? Is it going to do any better than the native microorganisms that are already there? There are a lot of questions regarding what happens post-application.”
Kaiser says the biologicals are built around a “sound scientific concept,” but all bets are off when they get in the ground. A lot of biological products in the past have made some broad-based claims on enhancing plant growth that “could” improve nutrient uptake. Kaiser says those kinds of broad claims are hard to measure.
“Keep in mind, these products help farmers fine-tune their fertility programs,” he emphasized. “The one thing you don’t want to forget is the base fertility program that gives you most of your yield. The biologicals don’t give you enough to supplant your fertilizer needs. Don’t sacrifice dollars on your fertilizer program to invest in these products.”
Corn
Southern Minnesota had quite a spring, with evidence showing up in many fields on the drive into Waseca. Washouts from too much water and dry spots often showed in the same fields. Jeff Coulter, professor and Minnesota Extension agronomist, talked about the variable spring weather while waiting for the first group on the agronomy tour to reach his test plot.
“The first half of May was unusually wet and drowned out some of the early-planted corn,” Coulter said. “Farmers did a lot of spot planting to try to fill in the gaps in their fields.”
That means many fields have both large corn stalks beside smaller corn trying to grow into the re-planted areas. However, Coulter says southern Minnesota corn is still at an average or above-average pace in its growth and development.
“The bigger corn is probably five days ahead of normal, and the smaller corn re-planted in late May is about four days behind,” he said. “Overall, we’re sitting in pretty good shape, but we could definitely use some moisture. Here at Waseca, we’ve only had about a half-inch of rain since May 15. However, the good news is if we dig down a bit, the soil is moist in the subsoil.”
While that’s the good news, Coulter said some corn fields have leaves rolling and showing signs of drought stress.
“I’m optimistic that it could be a pretty good year even though we had a challenging spring,” he said. “I think we’re on track for an average year.”