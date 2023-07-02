The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is making it easier for private citizens to get licensed to operate drones. The process, according to Hylio, a U.S. spray drone company, is making the technology even more accessible to farmers.

“The FAA is making it way easier for farmers to get the license,” said Hylio CEO Arthur Erickson. “It used to take over a year and now it’s 30-60 days, so you are essentially getting a year of your life back.”

In addition to getting a drone license (part 137 certification), farmers would also need to be certified as a drone pilot and have a pesticide applicator license. A clear medical check is also required for operators.

But the steps are worth it when considering the potential efficiency and saved money on inputs, Erickson said.

“Because the drones can be so precise, the amount of chemicals (used) is much less,” Erickson shared. “The drone propellers actually push the droplets down and the finer droplets create better penetration, so the inputs aren’t being lost in a mist like with a tractor.”

A single laptop setup can deploy up to four drones that can cover up to 500 acres per day. Roughly 4-5 sets of batteries are required per drone, as the drones are linked to payload and come back for refills and recharge at the same time.

“Most operators have their drone setup in a trailer and recharge the batteries there with a generator,” Erickson said. “The laptop shows a Google Maps API and displays the drone’s voltage, height, and rate of spray. It is really intuitive for the user.”

Drone sizes vary, but the cost is less than half the price of a tractor, Erickson said.

“Our biggest drone is the 272 that covers 50-60 acres per hour, or 500 acres per day. The cost of the drone with the batteries and chargers is $80,000. It is comparable in its work ability to a high-class boom sprayer that could cost $250,000 to $300,000,” he explained.

Unlike conventional diesel equipment, the drones also need much less maintenance and repairs.

“They are made of frictionless components, so there is no actual wear and tear,” Erickson said. “The items that need replaced are usually small items like a $50 flow meter or a $150 pump.”

Hylio has been selling drones since 2019 and Erickson said the demand is high.

“It’s been going like gangbusters,” he said. “The demand isn’t limiting us. We will sell 400-500 units this year.”

Although some farmers may be wary of new technology, Erickson said the malfunctions are limited.

“Less than one percent of our customers have had issues,” he said. “The drones also have safety protocols in place like having two batteries and an emergency landing if there are battery problems so the unit isn’t damaged.”

The company also offers a one-year warranty on all the drones it sells.

“These units are very versatile and good for doing either a 20-acre ranchette or a 5,000-acre plot,” he said. “They also have the big advantage of spatial freedom. In conditions where huge pieces of equipment can get stuck, that won’t happen with a drone.”

For more information, visit https://www.hyl.io/.