Across the state, producers are nearly complete with planting, with mostly warm days in the 80s and 90s and rain showers every few days in some counties. Unseasonably warm temperatures in June have resulted in rapid emergence and growth.

However, dry conditions are creeping in to some counties, mostly in the counties that border Montana, Canada, and Minnesota, as well as in the north central region.

With the heat and humidity, there have been some very windy days that have affected spraying. But spraying is going on in nearly every county with kochia one of the main weeds affecting the state.

“We are all planted here and it has been very dry and hot,” said Jill Murphy, NDSU Extension agent in Traill County. Temperatures reached more than 100 degrees on June 19-20.

“Producers are out spraying for weeds. We are hoping for rain next week, with 50 percent chances most every day,” Murphy said. “We need a long rain shower.”

Conditions are the reverse in Dunn County in the western region of the state.

“Our crops look really nice. Everything is growing well with quite a few light rain showers,” said Kirsten Rall, NDSU Dunn County Extension agent.

Farmer are out spraying for weeds. The main issues in the county are grasshoppers and blister beetles.

“The grasshoppers are really small now, but they are knocking on the door and we have blister beetles causing problems,” Rall said.

The corn and soybean planting seasons are coming to a close across the state with most of the crop is now in the ground. Some 91 percent of the corn crop has emerged, while 84 percent of beans have emerged. With corn, 63 percent is in good-to-excellent condition, and with soybean, 53 percent is rated good-to-excellent, according to the latest reports from USDA.

In eastern North Dakota, corn in some fields was as high as 12 inches by the first week in June, though plants in most fields were less than half of that. Soybeans ranged from just starting to push out of the ground to plants that had three leaves, and wheat was several inches tall.

“Most of the crops are looking good, especially the small grains,” said Anitha Chirumamilla, North Dakota State University Langdon Research Extension Center cropping systems specialist.

Joe Ikley, NDSU Extension weed specialist, said he has not heard of any spread of Palmer amaranth beyond last fall’s find in Kidder, Stark, and Williams counties. The findings consisted of a single plant in both Kidder and Williams counties, and two plants in Stark County.

“We are watching closely for it,” he said.

In Barnes County, planting progress was “fast and furious” after a late start around mid-May, said Alicia Harstad, NDSU Extension agent.

Harstad said crops look really good right now, although it depended on where the rain hit.

“Some areas have been getting rain showers and some are dry. There are chances in the forecast for rain, so we’ll see,” Harstad said. “We could really use some moisture in those drier areas.”

Producers are out spraying for weeds, with kochia and waterhemp popping up.

“There seems to be a lot of kochia out there this year,” she said.

Her county had a late start with planting due to snow.

“We had a late start with planting and there were some thoughts we wouldn’t see a big increase in corn acreage, but most people stayed with their plans, although they may have gone to earlier maturing varieties,” she said.

According to the USDA, spring wheat was 7 percent headed, slightly above the 5 percent average, and durum was 6 percent headed. Winter wheat was 42 percent headed.