REGAN, N.D. – In northeastern Burleigh County, an oasis of crops from flowering buckwheat to rust colored yellow peas to tall fields of corn with cover crops and red stemmed oats to golden wheat with large heads filled with grain, lush soybeans and blooming oil sunflowers – and more – greets visitors who are driving east on Highway ND-36 this August.

The Burleigh Soil Conservation District “Crops, Covers, and Cows” event toured the Bauer’s’ Bacon Heights Farm in the morning near Regan and the Jeremy Saeman/Jason Bosch farm/ranch near Wing in the afternoon.

While the skies were overcast in the morning, and rain swept in and out, the crops were mostly benefitting from the moisture.

Special speakers Steve Groff, from Lancaster County, Penn., Blake Vince, fifth-generation farmer near Merlin, Ontario, Can., and Lance Gartner, 2022-23 North Dakota Leopold Conservation award winner and rancher/owner of Spring Valley Cattle in Glen Ullin, spoke on soil health and carbon.

Glenn Bauer, who farms with his sons David and Steve, told the assembled producers that he has been no-till for a long time.

My dad started farming with horses and progressed through the years,” Glenn said. “We started with no-till 21 years ago and we were doing direct seeding for about 18 years before that. Jay (Jay Fuhrer) kept telling me, ‘you are not doing no-till.’ We had a Concord (drill)’,” he said.

Bauer went to a soil health meeting in Fargo, and learned the Concord drill was more of a minimum-till drill.

“Rick Bieber was there and I listened to him and I went home. We traded off our Concord for a no-till drill and we’ve been with a no-till drill ever since,” he said.

Rick Bieber, a regenerative ag farmer/rancher near Trail City, S.D., said as he travels around the country, and his “heart aches to see soils that are being eroded or mistreated.”

Bieber pointed out that practicing soil health leads to fields that “don’t get so hard because we have carbon in our soils like Jay said.”

Vince, who has come to the tour from Canada, jokingly started his presentation with, “So in the Bible it says, ‘thou shalt not covet thy neighbor’s wife.’ When I look at this soil, I right away say, ‘thou shalt not covet thy North Dakotan soil.’”

Vince said the soil where he farms is more of a brown, not a black, because it was originally covered by Carolinian hardwood forest. He enjoys talking about carbon in soils.

“Carbon holds seven times its weight in water. In a limited precipitation environment, we can essentially, by increasing carbon, we can start to drought proof our soils,” he said.

Jay Fuhrer, Menoken Farm conservationist, dug up a corn plant with its root from the Bauer’s’ soil, a 78-day conventional corn that was planted green into growing rye, terminating the rye after seeding.

Fuhrer crushed the dark black soil around the roots holding the tall corn plant in place.

“So, when you look at this, it is very friable, it just falls apart in your hand, lots of pore spaces. When you have lots of pore spaces, you have air and water moving through the system, it’s very aerobic when you have the earthworms, of course,” Fuhrer said. “Then, you have the scenario where they build macro pores and then collectively it starts to come together in that manner.”

Fuhrer said tillage swallowed up the land in the 80s. With no living root on the soil, the soil lost structure and the result was wind erosion.

“Tillage created a lot of wind erosion…. And when you have clay particles in the air, you’re going to be able to physically see it and it’s a big phosphorus transfer. No-till systems started in Burleigh County in the late 90s and early 2000s,” Fuhrer said. “We need that green plant to bring the carbon into the soil. When soil is without a green plant, the refrigerator door is locked shut. There's no carbon coming into that soil to feed that biology.”

David Bauer, stood by his spring wheat field, and said he planned to put in cover crops after they harvested the crop.

“I always like to tell people to be prepared to plant cover crops like you do your cash crops. In the spring, everyone has their seeds ordered, and they’re ready to go the first day it’s ready to plant, right? We have to have that same mentality. Treat your cover crops like your cash crops,” Bauer said. “But I’ll have a little caveat. I don’t know which week I can plant my cover crops in a fall in a late summer because I don't know what the weather is going to dictate. And every week that goes by, you’re going to reduce the number of cover crops that are available to plant. So, what I say is, ‘talk to your cover crop dealer, whoever you're buying from, and say, ‘if I can plant Aug. 30, do you have these species available in case I need them? And that's just getting ready in case of shortages. That's about the new normal of planning to be successful in this business.”

Gartner, who bought his first no-till drill in 2004, has not had cash crops for the last eight years, is transitioning all his fields to grass for his cattle. Grass and rotational cattle grazing continues to keep the soil healthy year-round.

“It’s all going back to grass. Next year we’re seeding three of the fields back to grass and in two years, we'll seed the last field back to grass,” Gartner said.

Groff talked to the crowd about the next frontier in production agriculture.

“I think the next frontier is the quality of our food, the nutritional density of our food or feed regardless of where this stuff ends up here – if it goes to an animal or if it goes to human consumption, we need to have this discussion because you know what everything we’re doing here leads up to that,” Groff said. “I never dreamed in 1982 when I started no-till that I would end up doing cancer research with Penn State College of Medicine on the way we grow things, and we’re seeing a difference.”

Darrell Oswald, Menoken Farm district manager, said in the afternoon, the tour looked was at the Saeman/Bosch farm and stopped at a no-till sunflower field, a full season cover crop field with a diverse mix of nine crops, and a soybean field.

Jeremy Saeman discussed crop diversity, soil amendments, and soil health principles.

The full season cover crop mix can be hayed or grazed.

“The Saeman/Bosch six-pasture rotational grazing system uses short exposure periods and long recovery periods as the cattle are grazing through the paddocks,” Oswald said. “Soil health brings diversity to the system and integrating livestock is key to healthy grass and soil.”

The last stop of the day was at the Seth Williams farm where the group toured a 60-inch corn field interseeded with eight cover crop species. Interseeding allows cover crops to get a good start while the cash crop grows.

“The 60-inch spacing has adequate sunlight allowing the cover crop combinations to build soil aggregates while harvesting sunlight and carbon dioxide,” Oswald said.

Harvesting and grazing options were discussed with Nolan Swenson, also with the Williams Farms.

Oswald said when they finished the tour, they travelled to Menoken Farm for supper and a speaker re-cap.

There the day concluded with Farmers Choice (McClusky) broadcasting cover crops into 60-inch corn with a drone, tours of the high tunnel garden and outdoor garden, speaker recaps, and dinner.

“We have had pretty good moisture this year from rains and everything looked good,” he said.

The sponsors of the event were: BCSCD, Menoken Farm, Morton County Soil Conservation District, Natural Resources Conservation Service and North Dakota Grazing Lands Coalition.

For more information, see Menoken Farm at https://menokenfarm.com.

