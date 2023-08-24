Warm temperatures and bright blue skies greeted people at the Beck’s Hybrids annual Minnesota field show on Aug. 15-16 in Gibbon, Minn. Agriculture media got a sneak preview of some new research at Beck’s regarding root systems. Their ultimate goal is to take a deep dive into what makes a solid root system, which in turn makes a solid crop that puts money in farmers’ pockets.
Jim Schwartz, director of research, agronomy, and practical farm research with Beck’s, gave a presentation on the research the company is undertaking. A 38-year veteran of the seed industry, Schwartz told the media in attendance that he’s got “one year of experience in the seed industry 38 times.”
“A lot of the things we say in how we describe products hasn’t changed much,” he said. “And yet, times are very much changing in agriculture. There are a lot of folks driving toward higher populations and more narrow roots.”
Schwartz said that “got him thinking.” He feels most growers are farming at 43,560 square feet per acre. But in the future, producers will likely be farming about 11,700 square feet per acre at most. Right now, farmers typically use 30-inch rows.
“However, companies like John Deere are coming out with new technology like ‘Exact Shot,’ which allows you to put fertility right next to the seed,” he said. “I pointed out to my youngest son, a nutrition lead for John Deere, that we’re farming 43,560 square feet an acre today. But technologies are coming out that allow me to spray individual weeds and put fertility right by the plant.
“I asked him, ‘Why in the world we’d want to farm all that ground? Why don’t I think about, at max, farming an 8-inch band or maybe plant-by-plant? He didn’t respond,” Schwartz recalled. “I looked over at him as we drove in his truck, and he didn’t have an answer.”
Schwartz told that story to emphasize the fact that agriculture is likely headed toward plant-by-plant and narrow-row technology.
“Dr. Scott Foxhoven, who just completed his Ph.D. at University of Illinois, focused on root architecture and root volume in his studies," he said. “It can make a 50-plus-bushel difference in plant responses.”
Beck’s noticed something similar on one of their plots. They had a 400-bushel plot with a particular hybrid that the company was told not to plant over 28,000. Supposedly, the hybrid wouldn’t respond to higher populations, but it was the only plot in which the company got all 400 bushels two years in a row.
“Here’s what we figured out,” Schwartz said. “The way we hit 400 bushels was to plant 10-inch rows. In a 30-inch row, the plants would be around 4.5 inches apart. When we went to 10-inch rows, we upped the populations to between 36,000 and 42,000. That’s where we were getting 400 bushels.
“When we went to 10-inch rows, we were spacing out those plants more,” he added. “When the rows are narrow, plant-to-plant spacing expands. That particular hybrid had an umbrella type of root structure. What we know is that when roots touch, they communicate with each other.”
The plants told each other they don’t like being crowded in those 30-inch rows. Moving to 10-inch rows allowed Beck’s to space the hybrids out further, and that umbrella root structure responded differently.
Schwartz called that their “aha moment.” The company decided that root architecture and root volume is something that needed more study, so they took a couple of totes, filled them with Diamond Dry (the stuff they put on baseball fields), and strung it up with fishing line.
“Then we planted one corn plant inside each one, fed it, watered it, and dried out the roots when the plant was done,” Schwartz said. “These are two different hybrids. One is 6485, the other is 6414, and both are about 114-day hybrids. Remember, that banding fertility is one of the new technologies coming out. This hybrid, 6485, doesn’t have a lot of roots directly under the plant. But 6414 has a lot more roots directly under the plant and has more fine roots.”
He said if agriculture is moving to band fertility, narrow rows, and even auto-steer in the future, will it matter where a farmer puts the nitrogen in relation to the root architecture? As they looked at the plants, Beck’s researchers think it does.
“People ask us what all this root research means, and the answer is we have no idea yet,” Schwartz said. “If we can understand the top foot of the root structure, we might be better able to characterize our products as it relates to row width and population.”
University of Illinois data shows that for every 1,000-plant increase in population, root size is decreased by 2.5 percent. Schwartz says farmers have been increasing plant populations by roughly 400 plants per year for the past two decades.
“That means we’re decreasing our root population by about one percent a year for 20 years,” he said. “As mentioned, the root size and architecture respond very differently to population and fertility placement. That’s what we’re trying to understand in more detail. For instance, we’re trying to understand if one hybrid responds differently to nitrogen placement two-by-two-by-two. Would another respond differently to banding? That’s what we want to understand.”