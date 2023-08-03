As forecasted hot, dry weather didn’t quite pan out as expected in the western Corn Belt, the corn market came under a bit of pressure. And the market is continuing to watch the weather for further direction.

“The big thing that we’ve been seeing is, of course, the weather has been the main driver,” said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D. “We were worried about the hot, dry conditions, but that didn’t quite materialize as being as hot as what was expected (it late July). That kind of had the corn market come under pressure.”

Martinson noted there was a sharp drop in the market on July 24 and then it slowly drifted lower.

“(After that) we continued to lose ground for the next five sessions. We’ve lost close to 55 cents,” he said. “A lot of that is because of the weather improving – a little cooler temperatures and a little more rain for the Corn Belt.

“But now that we’ve seen the crop progress report that came out on Monday afternoon (July 31), it shows that the western Corn Belt continues to see some issues and I think the market is going to have to start watching this closely – the west is likely to continue to deteriorate while the east is likely to see some better conditions,” he added.

Another major factor that continues to impact grain markets is the ongoing war in Ukraine and the fact the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI) agreement is no longer in play.

“The BSGI expired in mid-July and is pretty much dead now,” according to Martinson. “That (agreement) fell out and that’s not likely going to happen.”

In late July, Russia escalated its efforts and is now bombing Ukraine’s ports and damaging their ability to export from the Black Sea.

“It looks like the Black Sea is no longer going to be shipping a lot out by vessel. Most of it will have to go out by train or by truck, so that’s going to slow down movement,” he said. “Hopefully that will bring some demand back to the U.S., but right now (the market) is watching weather. It’s improving and that is putting a little pressure on the market.”

Martinson pointed out that Russia has stepped in and said they’ll give grain to the poor countries in Africa to feed them, thus “kind of” countering what would have happened if the Black Sea Grain Initiative would still be going.

Elsewhere, in South America corn harvest of the second corn crop – the safrinha corn crop – is underway, but it’s going slow.

“They don’t push their corn harvest because there’s no (other) crop coming in after that, so there’s a delay,” he said. “They haven’t been seeing a lot of push in their harvest activity and, actually, their ports are stuffed, so that’s a little bit slower in getting their product through.”

That’s helping. Their dollar is increasing, too, and that’s also bringing a little more emphasis to the U.S.

“But, overall, U.S. corn demand is pretty slow in the export market,” he added.

On the ethanol side of things, Martinson said that’s “going okay.” Ethanol production has increased and is up above the level needed to make USDA’s projection.

“So that’s a good thing, but we’ve still got a ways to go to be able to make USDA’s projections. But it has improved and gas demand has improved a little bit,” he said.

Looking at local prices, Martinson noted that basis levels are good.

“They’re decent for this time frame. Cash bids are holding in there and kind of fluctuating with what the futures market is doing,” he said. “Really, the big thing is improving weather and slow demand and that’s kind of keeping a lid on things.”

As of Aug. 1, at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, the August cash price for corn was $5.22 per bushel and basis was +25 cents over. The November 2023 futures price was listed at around $5.07 and basis was -6 cents under.