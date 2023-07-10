USDA surprised the soybean market in its June 30 planted acreage report, taking acres away from beans while adding more to corn. As a result, prices for soybeans were doing better than corn.

“Beans are doing a lot better, all thanks to the USDA. They gave acres to corn and took away acres from beans…so (beans) came in well below trade estimates by about 3.5 million,” said Allison Thompson, president of The Money Farm, in Ada, Minn.

In its report, USDA pegged planted soybean acres at 83.5 million. That compares to over 87 million in the March prospective planting report.

“Most were expecting it to stay right around there (the 87 million), so it was a big move and a big pull back,” she said. “We saw some of those other big producing states definitely decrease, North Dakota being one and Indiana being another (among others).”

Thompson noted that with the lower acres, that definitely puts more pressure on production. “Obviously, weather has been the big market-mover for corn, but soybeans have another month. August is the key (month), so I think it’s really banking on the weather pattern shifting, as well, especially when we’re looking at the upcoming reproductive stages for soybeans,” she said.

“If we do see some of those things develop, yes, we have a good chance of getting some decent yields. But if things continue this way, it’s definitely not going to help our ending stocks or production numbers going forward,” she added.

Looking at local prices, producers doing cash would probably still be getting about $13. Basis was around -70 to -80 cents under, and in some areas, $2 under the board price.

“But there, too, if we're going to be seeing a short crop, especially through the ‘I’ states…we’re seeing a good amount of crush coming on board (with) plants opening up this year, and they want deliveries here this fall. So if numbers are going to be this tight during harvest, there’s a good chance we could see the cash market start pulling forward this fall,” she said. “So I would be patient and not necessarily start locking in basis, but make sure we’re taking advantage of this rally, too. November futures are nearing the $14 mark, (which) wouldn’t be a bad place to move some old and new crop. This morning we did touch the $13.90 area, which has been a pretty big point of resistance. This is a new contract high for the year and we want to be taking advantage of this move.

Looking at area prices, at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of July 2, the July cash price for soybeans was $13.98 and basis was 45 cents over. The December 2023 futures price was listed at $13.59 and basis was 13 cents over.

“So that tells you that there is still some good old crop demand around. And I think that’s the story, that’s been really lacking,” she said. “Up here (in Ada), we moved out to the November contract for old crop bids. They did that a week ago and it shaved $2 right off the bat. It’s definitely a hard hit, so just make sure you’re managing those old crop bushels. But beware. If the stock carryover is looking tight, and you still have that old crop in the bin, the cash market is the place to look at.”

Another thing on the bean side to be watching is some of those outside byproduct markets. Oils, Thompson noted, have also turned strong, and if that continues it should keep soybeans well supported, as well.

“I’d be watching some of those things. But, obviously, that goes back to biofuel demand and crush, which is looking to be pretty strong, so as long as those types of things continue it should keep beans well-supported here,” she said. “I know canola is having some issues up in Canada with their weather being dry, so all of those things support oil seeds, as well.