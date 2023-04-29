As spring waits for the winter of 2022-23 to relinquish its grip on the Midwest, it could prove somewhat beneficial to sunflower production this year.

Significant winter storms have dumped heavy snow in and around the Northern Plains impacting the 2023 growing season. This includes a spring snowstorm that blew through the region in mid-April, further delaying the start to spring planting. But the longer planting gets delayed could mean a move to later-planted crops like sunflower.

“Colder than normal temperatures are expected through the end of April and will be unfavorable for any fieldwork or planting for at least two weeks as snowmelt will be a slow process,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association (NSA), writing in the April 24 NSA newsletter.

“Depending on how long the snow lasts and how long it takes for the fields to dry up enough to begin planting, the optimal planting window for some earlier-planted crops could be hampered and lead to below-normal yields,” he said. “There is still time for producers to adjust their plans for this growing season to take advantage of the market opportunities that sunflowers can offer.”

Sandbakken explained that late-season planted crops, like sunflower, can perform well and producers should give sunflower consideration, especially if planting gets delayed much longer.

The USDA planting intentions report that came out on March 31 showed planting of sunflower acres were much lower than the trade was expecting.

“With lower than anticipated acres, diversifying market risk with some sunflower acres would be a good option in 2023,” he said, adding, “The markets are currently in position to reward that production for delivery this fall.”

And if producers are concerned about the weather impacting yields, Sandbakken pointed out that crush plants are still offering Act of God (AOG) contracts for fall delivery.

“These ‘fail safe’ contracts have become very popular with farmers throughout the production region,” he said. “It provides an opportunity to lock in attractive prices now for fall delivery and removes that all important factor of yield risk when uncertain growing conditions exist like this year.”

He noted that nearby and new crop prices were unchanged at the crush plants as of the week ending April 21. Looking at local prices, as of April 24, NuSun cash prices were listed at $21.60 per hundredweight at ADM in Enderlin, N.D., for delivery in May, while Cargill in West Fargo, N.D., was offering $21.50 for delivery in May.

ADM in Enderlin also posted a 2023 new crop cash contract of $23.95 for NuSun sunflower and $23.45 with an Act of God (AOG) clause. At Cargill in West Fargo, the 2023 NuSun new crop contract was listed at $2330 cash.

High-oleic sunflower prices at Enderlin were posted at $22.10 for delivery in May. West Fargo posted a May delivery price of $22.

For new crop high-oleic sunflower in 2023, Enderlin’s contracts were listed at $25.15 cash and $24.65 with an AOG. West Fargo offered a new crop cash contract of $24.80 and a contract with an AOG of $24.30. Also, ADM in Pingree, N.D., offered a new crop price of $24.15, and Hebron, N.D., offered a new crop cash price of $23.55.