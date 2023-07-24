The corn and soybean markets have been tied together for many years with the two commodities often moving together in the same direction. But recently there’s been a shift were they are separating to a degree.

While the corn market has been “sad” of late with bearish news in recent USDA reports, it’s much different for soybeans.

“Soybeans are the opposite of corn. Everything that is negative about corn is positive about soybeans,” said Betsy Jensen, Northland Farm Business Management and a producer/marketer from Stephen, Minn. “They have completely separated themselves and that’s something you don't see very often.”

In reference to USDA’s planted acreage report at the end of June, Jensen explained there was an unexpected large increase in corn acres, as well as an unexpected decrease in soybean acres.

“We dropped soybeans by 4 million acres, which nobody saw coming. And then USDA left our yields unchanged. So we dropped 200 million bushels in soybean production,” she said. “We are going to produce 200 million bushels less than what we thought we were going to back in June. That’s a lot of soybeans. Ending stocks of soybeans are typically 200-400 million bushels in ending stocks, and now we’ve dropped 200 million bushels of what we expect to see for production.

“Something has to give on the demand side, and so prices took off (because) we have to try and stop people from using so many soybeans, and the market took off,” she continued.

“There is still a little bit of a premium for old crop soybeans. Once again, if you’re near a crush plant or an end user, there is a premium for old crop soybeans. But we have new crop bids in the $13 cash range. Beans in the teens are still a thing for 2023 production,” she added.

At one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of July 17, cash soybean prices for July delivery were posted at $13.90 and basis was +10 cents over. The September 2023 futures price was $13.80 and basis was +9 cents over.

“If you are one of the fortunate ones who thinks you have a good-looking soybean crop, that things are looking okay, you can get beans in the teens right off the combine, and we don’t get to say that every year. It’s a phenomenal deal for producers,” Jensen said.

“Beans in the teens are amazing, and I think that’s something to be taking advantage of,” she added, saying that she took advantage of those prices just after the market had this good rally.

Jensen pointed out that it is true that beans are “made” in August, so it’s possible that the market could have continued rallies later on in the summer.

“August weather is so critical to finishing those soybeans, so we still stand a chance of something crazy happening and the market going higher,” she said. “But boy, it’s hard to pass up $13 beans. Our prices were quite a bit lower than that (this spring). We actually had prices below $11 at the end of May. So we’ve rallied $2 in less than two months and to me that’s a rally worth selling. It should be on everyone’s radar.”

The market has been very volatile with some “crazy movements” in recent weeks and producers should be considering different options.

“Say you want $13.50 cash beans, call the elevator and place that order,” she said. “It might happen while you’re out in the sprayer or out busy in the field and aren’t paying attention. So those ‘good til cancel’ orders in the summer, when the markets are so volatile, those increase your odds of getting filled. You don’t have to be watching the markets every day.”

One thing that farmers are not fully understanding this year, according to Jensen, is the increase in interest expenses.

“If you’re going to store those beans, let’s say you want to wait until next summer to ship them out, if you have a line of credit that you’re paying 8.5 percent interest on, that gets pretty expensive,” she said. “And so if you are debating – should I deliver at harvest, should I store over the winter – please take a look at your interest expense, and I think that’s going to be kind of a surprise for a lot of farmers.”

On the demand side, Jensen noted that South America did take some export sales from us this year.

“We did see export sales drop for our old crop we’re down a little bit. And we do think that it’s going to drop again next year,” she said. “We think that prices are going to have to rally and we’re going to have to give up some export sales to make sure we have sufficient ending stocks in the U.S.”

Unfortunately, Jensen explained with this rally producers see today, that encourages more production in South America.

“So every time we see an increase in our prices, South America sees the same increase and that’s the risk we take in the soybean market. South America is able to adjust their production based on our local prices,” she said.

Going back to the USDA report, Jensen pointed out that ending stocks right now stand at 300 million bushels, and it’s only July, which is a very low number to be this early in the season.

“Our demand tends to exceed USDA’s expectations, so I do think we’re going to get lots of volatility in the soybean market. I think we could really see some big swing movements,” she said. “So have those ‘good til cancel’ orders ready, have those orders placed, and if we get beans in the teens, if we get beans in the 14s, in the 15s, be ready to take advantage of that because these are profitable prices.”